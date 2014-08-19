BRIEF-Regenxbio prices offering of 3.70 mln shares at $20.50/share
* Regenxbio announces pricing of public offering of common stock
DONETSK, Ukraine Aug 19 Residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk fled an area near rebel headquarters following shelling while cars with rebel gunmen rushed through the streets, two Reuters reporters at the scene said on Tuesday.
Cars with gunmen sped through red lights and shops closed early because of shelling, the Reuters reporters said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Thomas Grove, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.