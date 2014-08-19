DONETSK, Ukraine Aug 19 Residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk fled an area near rebel headquarters following shelling while cars with rebel gunmen rushed through the streets, two Reuters reporters at the scene said on Tuesday.

Cars with gunmen sped through red lights and shops closed early because of shelling, the Reuters reporters said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Thomas Grove, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)