DONETSK, Ukraine, Sept 4 New shelling of the rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine killed at least one woman and blew huge holes in residential buildings, a day before talks between Kiev and the separatists on a possible ceasefire.

A Reuters correspondent saw pools of blood in debris from damaged apartment blocks in the northern part of the city. At least five buildings had been hit, including a church, and their windows had been blown out. Walls had been strafed by shrapnel.

Local residents covered a dead women, who was dressed in a bright pink shirt, with a piece of metal. Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe rights and security group were surveying the scene. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska,; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)