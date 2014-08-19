BRIEF-Regenxbio prices offering of 3.70 mln shares at $20.50/share
DONETSK, Ukraine Aug 19 Intense shooting erupted on Tuesday in the centre of the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, the stronghold of pro-Moscow separatist rebels, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.
The Reuters reporter said 5-6 rebel gunmen were hiding behind the cars in a parking lot of a shopping mall, running and firing at another group of people.
Earlier in the day, artillery fire was heard on the outskirts of Donetsk and residents said it was the first time there had been shelling in the area. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.