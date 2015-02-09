(Repeats with no changes to text)
BRUSSELS Feb 9 International donors including
the European Union and the United States are planning a
conference in Kiev in April to raise at least $15 billion to
help save Ukraine from bankruptcy and rebuild the country, a
senior EU official said on Monday.
The date and details of the conference depend on the
Ukrainian government first submitting a comprehensive list of
its investment needs, European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who
is responsible for the EU's neighbourhood policy, told a small
group of reporters.
"We cannot wait until the conflict is settled," Hahn said,
referring to the separatist war in eastern Ukraine.
