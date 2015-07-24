By Yoruk Bahceli
| AMSTERDAM, July 24
AMSTERDAM, July 24 Dutch exports to Russia have
fallen nearly 40 percent since last year, data showed on Friday,
as relations between the two countries deteriorate following the
downing over Ukraine in July 2014 of an airliner with many Dutch
on board.
The official Statistics Netherlands said Dutch exports to
Russia were worth 1.26 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in the
first four months of 2015, a precipitous decline from 2.07
billion euros during the same period a year before.
The decline largely reflects trade sanctions imposed by
Russia in retaliation for Western financial sanctions that
followed the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17
above territory in eastern Ukraine held by Moscow-backed rebels.
The Netherlands and Russia had previously had a booming
trade relationship.
Exports of agricultural machinery rose, to 11 million euros
in April this year, from 6.5 million euros a year before,
suggesting Russia's policy of import substitution is boosting
demand for the technology in which the Dutch are leaders.
Dutch manufacturers have reported increasing demand from
Russia for equipment allowing it to grow more agricultural
produce locally.
Sales to Russia of natural and food products fell, however,
from 497 million to 313 million, while exports of machines and
transport machinery declined to 473 million euros in the first
four months of 2015 from 890 million euros a year before.
The Netherlands and Malaysia are leading a push for a United
Nations-backed international tribunal to investigate and try
those responsible for the crash, two thirds of whose 298 victims
were Dutch. Moscow opposes the Western-backed proposal.
Europe and the United States imposed financial sanctions
against senior Russian political and business figures after the
plane crash, prompting Russia to respond with trade sanctions.
These have hit the Netherlands, a major centre for re-export
because of its large ports, particularly hard.
Recently, Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhonadzor
considered banning flower imports from the Netherlands due to
the presence of quarantined organisms in shipments, alongside
other curbs on Western goods, Interfax reported.
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
(Editing by Thomas Escritt and Catherine Evans)