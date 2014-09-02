AMSTERDAM, Sept 2 Dutch gas company Gasunie will expand capacity at its northern, underground storage facility as strong demand for space drove up prices at auction last week at a time when Europe is bracing for a possible disruption in supplies from Russia.

State-owned Gasunie said in a statement it would boost capacity at the Zuidwending fast-cycle storage facility, operated by EnergyStock, by nearly 1 percent.

Capacity at the facility, which has five underground storage tanks, will be increased by 240,000 MWh, from a current 3 GWh, after all new capacity was sold in an auction last Friday.

"The high demand was a sign that our customers are anticipating higher natural gas prices," said Gasunie spokesman Gerben van Dijk.

Europe is preparing emergency measures to secure energy supplies in case of any halt to Russian gas due to the Ukraine crisis. Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of oil and natural gas and pipelines running through Ukraine are the subject of political manoeuvring in the worst confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.

The Netherlands is the largest producer and exporter of natural gas in northwest Europe. The EnergyStock facility is used by gas traders and portfolio managers in Northwestern Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, to secure short-term gas contract needs.

The number of tranches offered by EnergyStock on Friday were largely overbooked and were allocated to five customers, it said. The average bidding price was above a range of 3 euros per MWh WGV (flange) and 4 euros per MWh WGV (TTF).

The company, 100 percent owned by the Dutch state, said it sold two times 120,000 MWh from October 1st 2014 until April 1st 2015 to five unnamed parties. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by David Evans)