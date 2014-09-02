AMSTERDAM, Sept 2 Dutch gas company Gasunie will
expand capacity at its northern, underground storage facility as
strong demand for space drove up prices at auction last week at
a time when Europe is bracing for a possible disruption in
supplies from Russia.
State-owned Gasunie said in a statement it would boost
capacity at the Zuidwending fast-cycle storage facility,
operated by EnergyStock, by nearly 1 percent.
Capacity at the facility, which has five underground storage
tanks, will be increased by 240,000 MWh, from a current 3 GWh,
after all new capacity was sold in an auction last Friday.
"The high demand was a sign that our customers are
anticipating higher natural gas prices," said Gasunie spokesman
Gerben van Dijk.
Europe is preparing emergency measures to secure energy
supplies in case of any halt to Russian gas due to the Ukraine
crisis. Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of oil and natural
gas and pipelines running through Ukraine are the subject of
political manoeuvring in the worst confrontation between Moscow
and the West since the Cold War.
The Netherlands is the largest producer and exporter of
natural gas in northwest Europe. The EnergyStock facility is
used by gas traders and portfolio managers in Northwestern
Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, to
secure short-term gas contract needs.
The number of tranches offered by EnergyStock on Friday were
largely overbooked and were allocated to five customers, it
said. The average bidding price was above a range of 3 euros per
MWh WGV (flange) and 4 euros per MWh WGV (TTF).
The company, 100 percent owned by the Dutch state, said it
sold two times 120,000 MWh from October 1st 2014 until April 1st
2015 to five unnamed parties.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by David Evans)