UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
AMSTERDAM, July 21 Dutch prosecutors have opened an investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, in which all 298 passengers died, on suspicion of murder, war crimes and intentionally downing an airliner, a spokesman said on Monday.
Based on the Law on International Crimes, the Netherlands can prosecute any individual who committed a war crime against a Dutch citizen. As part of the investigation, a Dutch public prosecutor is conducting an investigation in Ukraine, a spokesman said.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders