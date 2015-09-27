By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 A Dutch website said on
Sunday it had garnered enough signatures to force the
Netherlands to hold a non-binding referendum on the EU's
association agreement with Ukraine, in a move meant to signal
popular dissatisfaction with Dutch European policy.
GeenStijl, a satirical news website known for its irreverent
and raucous takes on controversial subjects ranging from Islam
to immigration, said it had collected more than 440,000
signatures - far more than the 300,000 needed under Dutch law to
trigger such a vote.
"YOU did it, out of love for democracy in the Netherlands
and Europe, and to send a signal to The Hague and Brussels," the
website told its readers in a post on Sunday evening. Any
referendum is likely to be held during the Dutch presidency of
the European Union, which starts in January.
Though the signatures must still be vetted for authenticity
and eligibility by electoral authorities, the unexpected scale
of interest is seen as an unwelcome challenge to the broadly
pro-EU consensus in The Hague, even if it is unlikely to have
any impact on Dutch government policy.
A founding member of the 28-member bloc, the Netherlands has
in recent years cooled on European integration amid
controversies about immigration from poorer new members in the
East and rising poll showings by the anti-EU Freedom Party of
right-wing populist Geert Wilders.
"The petition will definitely bolster the broader
Eurosceptic and right-wing populist subculture. Expect more
petitions," Cas Mudde, a Dutch specialist in political populism
at the University of Georgia, told Reuters.
"It is a purely consultative referendum, which will almost
certainly not change the Dutch position. I doubt turnout will be
high, which will undermine the result," he added.
The website, which has a broadly anti-EU editorial line,
said it chose the association agreement as a subject for a
referendum simply because it was an EU-related topic eligible
for a vote under Dutch electoral law.
But it also argued that the agreement, under which the EU
will provide help and financial aid to Ukraine in return for it
implementing economic and political reforms, is a major step
towards membership for the East European country, which is
fighting a war against Russian-backed separatists in its East.
"Have you ever been asked what you think of such an
expansion of the EU?" asked the website.
The Netherlands' relationship with Moscow has been badly
strained by the shooting down of an airliner with 298 people on
board last year over Eastern Ukraine, two thirds of whom were
Dutch.
