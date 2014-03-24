* "Crimean option" looking less likely in industrial east
* Eastern oligarchs, Kiev leadership have sketched consensus
* Regional barons seek devolved power, stifle separatism
* Weekend pro-Russia demonstrations smaller, less violent
By Alastair Macdonald
DONETSK, Ukraine, March 24 Even as a new alarm
sounds about it massing troops on the Ukrainian border, Russia
may have missed its chance to exploit unrest in the
Russian-speaking east to seize Ukraine's industrial heartland in
the way it took Crimea.
A week after violence involving pro-Moscow separatists left
three people dead in border cities, the outlines of a consensus
have emerged between the new leaders in Kiev and the eastern
business oligarchs allied to ousted president Viktor Yanukovich.
Cooperation between Kiev and the magnates in Yanukovich's
native Donetsk and the wider Donbass coalfield would make it
harder for Moscow to present any military intervention as
humanitarian help and less likely it would be widely welcomed.
It follows a vow by Ukraine's new prime minister to
decentralise power to the regions, safeguard Russian language
rights and protect industries, a compromise Western diplomats
have been pressing for to stop Ukraine breaking up.
Shortly after Yanukovich fell, parliament briefly moved to
make Ukrainian the sole official language. That, and the
inclusion of nationalists in the new government, alarmed
Russian-speakers and helped fuel the separatist move in majority
ethnic-Russian Crimea.
Describing "an understanding between the elites and regional
government in the east and the central government", a political
source in the Donbass said it included constitutional change to
strengthen rights to use Russian as well as decentralisation.
"This will contribute to unity in the country," he said.
Volodymyr Kipen, a political analyst in Donetsk, said Moscow
- despite its denials - could yet invade, or more likely promote
unrest. But he also said the oligarchs, seeking stability for
businesses built on the back of 1990s acquisitions of ex-Soviet
state assets, were rallying behind Yanukovich's successors.
Noting the failure of pro-Kremlin activists to hold out
after a takeover of the regional assembly building early this
month that saw Russia's flag flown from the building for nearly
a week, he concluded:
"The Crimean model has now failed in the Donbass."
Weekend rallies demanding union with Russia drew only a few
thousand and passed off without incident, despite noisy chants
of "Crimea-Donbass-Russia" during a standoff with riot police as
people waved Russian flags below the Donetsk governor's office.
That protest failed to disrupt a visit by the German foreign
minister, who met Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov and came
away praising his pledges to prevent the country breaking up and
to cooperate in liberal reforms of a corrupt, failing economy.
"We have heard here today the very pressing desire that the
new Ukraine should be a united Ukraine and that there should be
no breakup," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after meeting Akhmetov
and steel magnate Serhiy Taruta, Donetsk's new governor. He also
met Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and praised the "signal" he
sent to easterners in a speech made, significantly, in Russian.
BUSINESS REASSURANCES
Taruta, critical of missteps in Kiev that played a part in
the loss of Crimea, told Reuters he expected tough negotiations
on sharing power but believed the government which appointed him
was moving in the right direction. He felt his own efforts to
ensure police were loyal and to stop Russian "provocateurs"
coming across the border were curbing unrest.
Fear of hardline Ukrainian nationalists in the government is
widespread among Russian-speakers in the east, who share the
view dispensed by Kremlin-controlled media that there has been a
"fascist coup" in the capital.
There is also deep anger in Donetsk region, home to 10
percent of Ukraine's 46 million people and producer of 20
percent of its industrial output, that 23 years of post-Soviet
independence have left them poor and exploited by a rich elite
many see as little more than a mafia.
Yet despite that profound discontent, only a minority seem
actively to want to break with Ukraine and join Russia.
A month ago Steinmeier was in Kiev negotiating an end to
bloodshed between Yanukovich's police and protesters.
His arrival in the fallen president's power base followed
weeks of Western pressure for compromise to prevent Ukraine
cracking open along an east-west faultline that could hand its
main industries over to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine plunged into crisis when Yanukovich spurned a free
trade pact with the European Union in November, sparking
protests on Kiev's Independence Square, known as the Maidan. He
later took a financial aid package from Putin but, after the
protests turned bloody a month ago, Yanukovich fled to Russia.
While threats of a trade war from Russia clearly played a
role in Yanukovich's rejection of the EU pact, concern among
eastern oligarchs at possible damage to their businesses from
removing import duties was also cited by analysts as a factor.
Yatseniuk, in his broadcast last Tuesday, said he would
avoid a free trade deal for now to protect eastern industry.
The premier, an ally of Yanukovich's long-time rival Yulia
Tymoshenko who is widely disliked in the east, ran through a
shopping list of policies designed to reassure Russian speakers,
from ruling out NATO membership, to guaranteeing their language
rights and pledging to disarm far-right and other militants.
One Western official described it as "everything we had been
pleading for" to repair the rift in Ukraine and engage the east.
REGIONAL POWER
Perhaps most important for the eastern elite, however, was a
promise of a constitution offering "decentralisation", rather
than "federalism" - seen as a recipe for regions breaking away.
That was welcomed by Donetsk mayor Oleksander Lukianchenko
when he addressed a regional congress of Yanukovich's Party of
Regions on Friday. The party, previously a vehicle to assert
presidential authority nationwide, was debating its role without
its leader and shorn of its status as the "party of power".
Distancing the party from calls by some members for a local,
Crimea-style referendum on federal autonomy or even secession,
Lukianchenko said the party, which opposed federalism while in
control in Kiev, supported Kiev's proposed "decentralisation".
He told Reuters the party wanted regions to have more power
over budgets - they already raise substantial direct taxes - and
also run services "like the police, courts and prosecutors".
Negotiations have yet to start in earnest on a constitution.
Ukrainians will first vote for a president on May 25. But the
idea of devolving control of the judiciary could be a key part
of a post-revolutionary bargain between the rival factions.
Yanukovich saw Tymoshenko jailed for corruption after he
beat her to the presidency. He is himself now a fugitive from
justice, accused of the "mass murder" of Maidan protesters. The
eastern oligarchs have reason to be anxious for their assets
-and personal freedom - in a backlash against the old guard.
Maintaining the influence that civil rights activists say
they already enjoy over the police and courts, could be a prize
they are seeking in negotiations over decentralisation.
While some eastern businessmen are guarded in criticism of
Russia - possibly out of concern for business ties there, or
afraid tanks might roll into Donetsk - many have spoken out
against Moscow. Ukrainian unity may be good for profits but also
few would relish the curbs Putin imposes on Russian oligarchs.
Nonetheless, said analyst Kipen, some in the business elite
seem willing to encourage the idea that eastern Ukraine could
still be tempted to break way: "They want to play the separatism
card as a bargaining chip with Kiev, for their own personal
security and for their own interests."
DIVIDED OPINION
Beyond the calculations of the oligarchs, who have managed
to dominate Ukrainian electoral politics especially in the east,
public opinion in Donetsk is sharply divided.
Many of those who took part in pro-Russia rallies cited
Russia's stronger economy for wanting to follow Crimea.
"We want a referendum on joining Russia," said Anton Sedykh,
27, among a crowd of some 3,000 gathered under a statue of Lenin
on Donetsk's Lenin Square, across the road from the gleaming
glass office tower where Akhmetov met Steinmeier on Saturday.
The company where Sedykh makes windows had not paid him for
two months, he said, and he envied higher wages in Russia. After
23 years of independence, he had no faith in Ukraine's economy.
Nor was "decentralisation" an answer: "It's just playing for
time," he said. "It's the oligarchs looking out for themselves."
Others at the rally cited cultural or family ties to Russia,
nostalgia for Soviet certainties, an admiration for Putin's firm
hand or a disdain for Ukrainian speakers in the west. There is
also fear of EU free-market ideology and austerity. One poster
showed German Chancellor Angela Merkel with a Hitler moustache.
For Denys, 35, a composer watching proceedings from across
the square, the protesters were wrong to ignore Russia's flaws:
"It's not about the economy," he said. "This is a fundamental
question of freedom. Russia is a very authoritarian state."
His wife Svitlana, 29, said her criticism of Russia was not
about ethnicity: "I have a Russian name. We speak Russian and
Ukrainian," she said. "But I am a Ukrainian citizen."
Similar sentiments were voiced in dozens of conversations in
the past week in Donetsk with people in colleges, shops, farms
or the steelworks that sprawls into a city dotted by slag heaps
and showpiece modern buildings. Factory workers clocking off
were united in their fears of war with Russia and of damage to
their export business - much of which goes into Russia.
"It might be better to be with Russia," said steelworker
Ivan, 36. "We can't compete if they open trade with Europe."
But few people said their main priority was joining Russia.
Opinion poll evidence, from before the crisis came to a head
a month ago, suggests core support in the area for Russian rule
may be in single figures, although as many as a third of people
were recorded as saying they might prefer living as Russians.
INTERVENTION FEARS
Alexander Bukalov of the Moscow-based human rights network
Memorial said he saw little evidence in his work in Donetsk of
Russian-speakers facing discrimination. He saw in the surge in
protests since the fall of Yanukovich a "psychological outburst"
among people still grappling with the collapse of communism,
resentful of oligarchs and alarmed by Russian media reporting.
Reports of Moscow's troops massing unsettle
people in the east. There is little sign Ukraine's army has
moved in strength to the frontier.
While some in Donbass say they would be willing to emulate
Crimean militias and help Russian troops take over the region,
others say they would be ready to fight Moscow's forces.
Many analysts doubt a Russian move on the east though many
believe Moscow has and will continue to promote militants there,
looking for influence or a moment to step in. Signs the Donbass
oligarchs are lining up alongside the leadership in Kiev,
ensuring police rein in protests, may complicate that.
"We're past the worst," reckoned rights activist Bukalov,
who thinks Russia has missed its moment. "They should have been
quicker. They lost time and people have had time to think."
For Oleksy Garan, a political scientist in Kiev, however,
Putin was unlikely to leave Ukraine alone, arguing that he did
not want an example of a successful revolt on his doorstep:
"If the plan to split Ukraine doesn't work - and it seems it
hasn't - they will try to complicate life for the central
government and press for federalism," he said. "For them, it's
important Ukraine does not make a successful transformation on
their border. That's what they're afraid of."
(Additional reporting by Lina Kushch and Sabine Siebold;
Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Peter Graff)