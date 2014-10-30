* Rebels look for legitimacy after lull in violence
* Separatists creating trappings of state
* Song contest held for national anthem
By Thomas Grove and Gabriela Baczynska
DONETSK, Ukraine, Oct 30 On a campaign trip, the
leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic lit
candles at a Russian Orthodox Church and kissed icons of Jesus
and the Virgin Mary before dashing off to meet about 100 voters
in a local factory.
There, the barrel-chested 38-year-old former mine
electrician Alexander Zakharchenko assured voters that he wanted
pensions to be "higher than in Poland". The elderly should have
enough money to "travel to Australia at least once a year to
shoot a dozen kangaroos on Safari", he said.
Politics are nothing if not colourful in the two rebel
statelets in eastern Ukraine, built on territory secured by what
the West says was an incursion by Russian troops.
Soviet-era nostalgia and promises of a better life with
support from Russia are being invoked to whip up enthusiasm as
the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk,
which together call themselves Novorossiya or "New Russia", hold
elections on Sunday to give their leaders new legitimacy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made clear that despite
Western sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine he will not
leave the industrial region behind.
Looking straight into the camera in a carefully staged
appearance at a Russian Orthodox church in Moscow last month,
Putin said he lit candles there for "those who suffered and who
gave their lives defending the people in Novorossiya".
A ceasefire in place since last month has brought a
semblance of normalcy after fighting that killed more than 3,700
people, and some refugees have returned to Donetsk, a city that
had a million people before the war.
The city is plastered with campaign billboards of
Zakharchenko in the green military fatigues that have become his
trademark. Other elections posters show white doves or pictures
of children, with the exhortation: "Vote for life!"
The election is being held with the backing of Moscow and
over the objections of Kiev and its Western allies.
Although two other little-known candidates are running
against him, there is little doubt of victory for Zakharchenko,
one of the few rebel militia commanders who is from Donetsk
rather than Russia. He took over from a Russian as the top
separatist leader in August.
With the ceasefire largely holding, normalcy is the theme.
At a campaign meeting in the town of Novoazovsk, Zakharchenko
promised to build "a normal state, a good one, a just one. Our
boys died for this, civilians are still being killed for this
until now."
LEGITIMISATION
The new leaders in Donetsk are doing what other
Russian-backed regions have done before in breaking away from a
former Soviet republic. Like parts of Georgia and Moldova now
entering their third decades as self-proclaimed statelets in
frozen conflicts, Novorossiya is unlikely to appear on world
maps any time soon. Zakharchenko himself acknowledges as much.
"Ninety-nine percent, we will not be recognised right away.
We will live as an unrecognised (region) for a while," he told
the meeting in Novoazovsk.
But part of the playbook is ensuring the rebel authorities
assume the full trappings of state power, regardless of their
eventual legal status.
Earlier this month the separatist authorities announced the
creation of their own central bank and tax office, obliging
residents to register under their Donetsk People's Republic and
pay taxes into its coffers rather than Kiev's.
Local entrepreneurs queued on a recent Wednesday to register
their businesses, either out of loyalty to the separatist cause
or from fear of punishment for refusing.
"I decided to register because it will be forbidden to
operate without it and I need to go back to work," Yelena, the
owner of a house renovation company that employs 10 people, said
as she filled in new tax forms.
Some refuse to register, fearing Ukrainian troops will drive
the separatists out and they may be labelled collaborators. A
manager of one Donetsk-based chain of stores said he convinced
rebels that registration would stop supplies from central and
western Ukraine and threaten his sales and his staff's jobs.
Those running the election describe the vote itself as part
of the legitimisation process.
"Our job is to legitimise the Donetsk People's Republic,"
said Roman Lyagin, the election commission chief who is running
Sunday's vote from an office in a glitzy tower in central
Donetsk, surrounded by armed guards.
"When we lost our homeland, I mean the Soviet Union, I was
11 years old. Today we are correcting the mistakes of the past."
The separatists took a symbolic step closer to Moscow by
cancelling the winter change of clocks on Oct. 26, putting them
in Moscow's time zone rather than on Kiev time.
Other symbols are in the works: the Culture Ministry is
holding a song contest to select a new national anthem.
Free concerts are being held, including one this week by
enormously popular Soviet-era crooner Joseph Kobzon, a Donetsk
region native and now member of Russia's parliament.
Not everyone is convinced. Nikolai Silimonchuk, 48, an
electrical engineer at a local mine, called such events "circus
displays" to distract people from the region's problems.
"Now we have more flags. So what? Let's see them build an
economy, a country," he said, walking in central Donetsk.
FINANCIAL SUPPORT
Residents seem mainly concerned with survival in a region
traumatised by violence and suffering from the damage fighting
has done to the economy. Many banks and other businesses are
shut and people are often left without social benefits payments.
Long lines form at soup kitchens.
With winter approaching, residents are worried about fuel. A
new Fuel Ministry has been set up which regularly assures them
that natural gas and coal supplies will last through east
Ukraine's cold winter. Moscow's financial support is promised,
though details are far from clear.
"We have the Russian Federation's agreement in principle on
granting us special conditions on gas (deliveries),"
Zakharchenko told a meeting with his rebel militia unit, Oplot.
"And, finally, we managed to link up with the financial and
banking structure of the Russian Federation."
Asked about details, a source close to Zakharchenko said
only: "Money likes silence."
Sunday's election comes a week after Ukraine held a
parliamentary vote, won overwhelmingly by parties that support
President Petro Poroshenko's drive for closer ties with Europe.
Parties traditionally closer to Russia were almost wiped out, a
sign that outside the areas held by rebels Ukraine's East-West
dilemma has been resolved largely for the West.
Western governments and Kiev say the election in Donetsk and
Luhansk is illegal and will make it harder to end the conflict.
Moscow says it will honour the result.
Lyagin's commission is preparing 3.2 million ballots, but
there are no voter lists. Lyagin said mobile polling stations
would be used to enable rebel fighters, including Russians and
other foreigners in their ranks, to vote.
He also hopes voting will be possible in Russian regions
bordering east Ukraine among people who have sought shelter from
the fighting there. Voting over the Internet has already
started, giving a chance for those who live outside rebel
regions to cast their ballot.
Even among those supporting the separatists, who have
sometimes suffered from violent infighting, not everyone is
behind Zakharchenko.
Speaking near a collection of used artillery shells and
spent rockets, rebel fighter Nikolai, 31, said the most pressing
problem for the DNR was a lack of leadership.
"I don't see a single leader who can unite the rebels.
Disagreements will continue. I'll vote for Zakharchenko, but
only because there is no one else to vote for," he said.
(Additional reporting by Lina Kushch; Editing by Timothy
Heritage and Peter Graff)