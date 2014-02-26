* Party chiefs, oligarchs abandon Yanukovich in home region
* Disdain for fallen leader common ground across Ukraine
* Russian-speaking east remains wary of now ascendant west
* Yanukovich on the run after being ousted by parliament
* Concentration of wealth, power reduced breadth of his base
By Gabriela Baczynska
DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 26 In Viktor Yanukovich's
party headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, a stain on the
wall marks where a framed picture of the ousted president used
to hang.
It is not only the photograph that has gone since Ukraine's
parliament stripped Yanukovich of his powers on Saturday.
So has the support he once enjoyed in his home region, his
power base as he moved from minor Soviet bureaucracy into local
politics in the 1990s and rose to become the governor of the
coalmining region around Donetsk, prime minister and eventually
Ukraine's president - at the second attempt - in 2010.
Easterners turning against a president accused of shooting
demonstrators and of lavish self-enrichment may notch down the
tension over his fall between the east and west of the country,
which world leaders fear could start pulling Ukraine apart.
But Russian-speakers, a powerful electoral force in the big,
eastern, industrial cities, remain wary of new leaders promoting
Ukrainian nationalism and ties to the European Union.
Nikolay Zagoruyko, leader of the Party of the Regions group
in the regional parliament in Donetsk, makes no apology for his
long support of Yanukovich - nor for turning against him now.
"He was a good governor, prime minister and president,"
Zaguruyko told Reuters at his party office. "I worked actively
in his 2010 election campaign. I never regretted that. I was
sure I made the right choice all along the way, until Jan. 19."
That was the day when violent clashes began in Kiev between
riot police and protesters. Several deaths ensued, culminating
in bloodshed a week ago that killed over 80 people.
Though he has known Yanukovich since the 1980s, Zagoruyko
has no hesitation in saying: "Of course he is guilty.
"He was the president," he said. "The guilt for what
happened lies with Yanukovich."
The 63-year-old Yanukovich was indicted by his opponents
for "mass murder" over the police shooting of demonstrators. He
is now on the run, with the national parliament resolving to
refer him to the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
Having left Kiev by helicopter on Friday, he was prevented
from flying out of the country from Donetsk and was last seen on
Sunday on the Russian-speaking Crimea peninsula.
Some Ukrainians believe he may now be hiding in Donetsk or
the surrounding Donbass coal and steel region, where he was born
and worked as an electrician after a troubled childhood and
lengthy spells in jail for assault and petty theft.
The area was the bedrock of his election victory over Yulia
Tymoshenko, then the darling of the Ukrainian-speaking west.
But many of his most loyal political allies distanced
themselves from their former patron as he found himself
condemned by Moscow for failing to end the protests and by his
backers among wealthy business "oligarchs" over the bloodshed.
His attempt to concentrate power and wealth among relatives
and close friends may have fatally narrowed his support base.
Like other Ukrainians, some former loyalists say they were
shocked by the gaudy opulence of Yanukovich's residence outside
Kiev, its chandeliers, statues and ostrich farm now thrown open
to public view. Talk of corruption and cronyism also offends.
Andrey Shishatsky, governor of Donetsk region and a senior
figure in the Party of Regions, said he accepted Yanukovich's
dismissal by parliament and that the ousted president was
responsible for the bloodshed, the worst upheaval in Ukraine
since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
"We have to face the truth," Shishatsky told a conference in
Donetsk this week. "Very many mistakes were made, including
tragic ones that led to people dying."
BUSINESS MOVES ON
There seemed a chance the east might stand by its man when
regional leaders meeting in Kharkiv backed a resolution on
Saturday challenging the authority of the national parliament.
But thousands of anti-Yanukovich protesters on the streets
outside forced them to back down. Only in Crimea is there a
significant movement among ethnic Russians against rule from
Kiev and for a takeover by Moscow.
Many Party of the Regions officials have urged national
unity and oppose military intervention from Russia.
Ihor Todorov, a professor at Donetsk National University,
said that makes good business sense: "Any split of the country
would in fact be trouble for Donbass businessmen," he said.
"Who would recognise any separate 'East Ukraine' apart from
Russia? That would mean trade sanctions.
"Local elites want to have carte blanche in the region, as
they always have, and they will be ready to officially declare
their allegiance to the new power in Kiev in return for that."
Donetsk is home to Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov, who
bankrolled Yanukovich and his party. His imprint is visible all
over the city of a million, a grimy patchwork of Soviet
apartment blocks, mines and factories on the banks of the Don.
Akhmetov's involvement includes a luxury hotel and the new
Donbass Arena, home to UEFA Cup-winning soccer club Shakhtar.
Through System Capital Management (SCM), he controls more than
100 companies, from mining to telecoms to grocery stores.
On Feb. 18, as violence escalated, the billionaire issued a
pointed public statement saying that the loss of human lives in
Kiev was "an unacceptable price for political mistakes".
As party leaders have disavowed Yanukovich, Akhmetov's SCM
is also coming to terms with the change of guard: "It is very
clear, the path that Ukraine is on. There is a new government in
place, a new interim president," investor relations director
Jock Mendoza-Wilson told Reuters. "I don't think there is a
future in the return of the previous government."
Mendoza-Wilson said SCM needed political stability and
Ukraine's acute economic troubles needed addressing. SCM's main
foreign trading partner is the European Union, followed by
former Soviet republics including Russia, he said.
Akhmetov issued a statement to employees in which he urged
them to keep business moving: "Today many are asking what is
next? My answer is continue to live and work honestly.
"Our goal is a strong, independent and united Ukraine. Today
I specially stress - 'a whole and united Ukraine'."
Yanukovich critics long accused him of being a political
pawn for big business, serving the interests of tycoons from the
Donbass who helped him climb the ladder of power.
When he lost power, he lost his value.
"It's pure business thinking," said Sergiy Shtukarin, head
of a Donetsk-based civil rights organisation, the Center for
Political Studies. "The oligarchs and the party followed his
lead because that gave them most benefits.
"If the new authorities in Kiev let them be, the oligarchs
will go on doing their business. That is what they want - to
prevent any protests, any ferment, keep people at home, keep the
status quo."
EYES ON RUSSIA
Shtukarin also said Yanukovich had tried after taking office
to reduce the influence on him of Akhmetov and others in the
Donbass, seeking to amass wealth within an inner circle of
relatives and friends that came to be known as "The Family".
That may also have narrowed his support base, both among the
rich and powerful and among ordinary voters who backed him in
2010, as his adversaries took to the streets in November.
Zagoruyko echoed these comments, saying that even though
Yanukovich did take many of his Donbass aides to Kiev, local
party officials had long complained of a lack of access to him.
Yanukovich's drive last year to sign trade and political
agreements with the European Union - which he reversed under
Russian pressure, triggering the Kiev protests - had been
resisted in the Donbass. There, businesses feared losing out to
Western firms if restrictions on EU imports were lifted.
Many still look east, to Russia for trade and culture.
This week, people are still keeping overnight vigil's on
Donetsk's main square to protect its giant statue of Lenin,
after similar monuments to the founder of the Soviet state were
toppled last week by Ukrainians resentful of Moscow.
"Lenin is part of our history, our ties with Russia," said
Olga, a 25-year-old economist standing below the statue, who
feared there could be job losses from free trade with the EU.
"I have friends living in the EU who say we will end up in
serious trouble if we move towards the West. Our economy is just
not competitive enough."
Yet after Yanukovich's policy zig-zag and failure to find a
strategy to see off the protests, she lost faith in him.
"It's clear we are better off making friends with Russia.
But there's no point in Yanukovich any more. He failed us, he
proved weak," she said. "I am for stability, peace and order."
Nakhro Ali Mokhammad, an Iraqi Ukrainian who said he worked
with Yanukovich on business management books in the 1990s, had
also given up on him. Back in Donetsk after visiting the Kiev
protest camp, he said: "Protest in Ukraine was inevitable sooner
or later given what Yanukovich's rule was like."
But he warned that if the West wanted Ukrainians not to turn
to other pro-Russian leaders, it must send money, fast, and open
up visa-free travel: "This is geopolitics. Now the Ukrainian
people have risen up, the EU must do its bit," he said. "But if
Brussels just talks, it's Russia who benefits."
