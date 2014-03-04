By Lina Kushch and Alessandra Prentice
| DONETSK/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 4
DONETSK/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 4 More than
1,000 demonstrators with Ukrainian flags took to the streets of
the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Tuesday, for the first
time outnumbering pro-Moscow youths who have seized its
government building, which flies the Russian flag.
President Vladimir Putin's declaration on Saturday that
Russia had the right to invade Ukraine was accompanied by
pro-Russian demonstrations across Ukraine's mainly
Russian-speaking south and east.
But in the four days since, the tide of opinion in eastern
cities appears to be turning back towards Kiev.
Bearing placards with slogans such as: "I am Russian. I
don't need protection," the protesters marched near the occupied
regional government building, staying far enough away to avoid
clashing with the pro-Russian youths still inside.
"My parents are from Russia. I was born in Ukraine, but I am
Russian. My children and grandchildren were born here. We are
for Ukraine," said Natalia Sytnik, who turned out to protest
against the prospect of a Russian invasion.
"We did not ask for help. I don't want him, Putin, to bring
tanks here. I don't want them to shoot at my kids. Let him hear
us: 'Do not defend me from anyone. No one is attacking me'."
The government building's lower floors were seized on Monday
by followers of Pavel Gubarev, owner of a Donetsk advertising
business, who has declared himself "the people's governor",
demanded the region's ties with Kiev be severed and all control
over regional security forces be placed in his hands.
His followers chant "come, Putin!" and wave Russian flags.
On Monday they barricaded lawmakers into the building and
demanded they pass a bill calling for a referendum on regional
autonomy. The lawmakers passed a bill calling for a
"referendum", but to the chagrin of the pro-Moscow protesters it
made no mention of what question would be asked or when.
Kiev says the protests - which erupted simultaneously in
Kharkiv, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk and several other cities hours
before Russia's parliament voted to grant Putin authority for
armed force - were organised by Moscow as a pretext to invade.
It says most of the pro-Russian demonstrators were Russians
brought across the border in busloads.
It is certainly clear that many of Gubarev's followers are
not from Donetsk, where locals speak Russian with an easily
recognisable accent. One, who said he was a miner from a nearby
village, was unable to name either the village or a single mine
in a region known across the ex-Soviet Union for its coal.
Nevertheless, the pro-Moscow demonstrations have also
attracted many local sympathisers in a region with longstanding
grievances towards Kiev, where there was genuine alarm at the
uprising that toppled native son Yanukovich.
"I support these (pro-Russian) meetings, because I want the
city to resolve its difficult questions by itself, independently
of the central authorities," said Olga, a law student.
"Of course the fact that here the doors (of the government
building) have been torn open is not very nice, but in general
the demonstrations here are less violent than in Kiev, where
there are weapons and Molotov cocktails and so forth."
But there are increasing signs that the tactics used by the
pro-Moscow protesters and the prospect of a full-scale armed
invasion have pushed many in the east to stick with Kiev.
CHAINS AND AXE HANDLES
In Kharkiv, another eastern city, Saturday's protest turned
violent, with scores of people injured when pro-Russian
demonstrators armed with chains and axe handles stormed the
regional parliament building and trashed it, savagely beating
the heavily outnumbered civilians who turned out to defend it.
The incident seems to have backfired, however, causing a
backlash and alarming the public. The demonstrators lost more
credibility after a social media page was discovered showing
that the young man who put a Russian flag atop the regional
parliament building had described himself as a Muscovite.
Since then the city has been quiet and the Ukrainian flag is
back. On Tuesday around 200 policemen in full riot gear stood
four-deep along the front of the building, with a further 20
helmeted officers barricading the entrance with metal shields.
"Where were they on Saturday when we needed them?" said
Lyudmila Shevchenko, a teacher standing in a small group of
people wearing ribbons in yellow and blue Ukrainian colours.
"We're still scared to be here, but we need to show our support
for Ukraine. We don't need Europe, Russia or any talk of a
split. Putin should mind his own business."
Across the street from the police blockade, a pro-Russian
crowd had dwindled to about 100 people. Most wore orange and
black ribbons, a sign of their loyalty to Russia, while one
waved a handmade sign with the writing "Russia, help us!".
Flyers being handed round advertised a large protest against
Kiev's "fascist regime" scheduled for Wednesday.
"Far-right groups from the west have been coming here to
cause trouble. We don't want them or any of the nationalists in
Kiev telling us what to do," 21-year-old Sasha said through a
face mask. "We're here today, we'll be here tomorrow - we're not
going anywhere. It could get ugly again."
OLIGARCHS ON BOARD
The authorities in Kiev have made one important bet that
could prove decisive in the east: naming some of the country's
richest men as governors of their home regions.
Ukraine's oligarchs, who once mainly backed Yanukovich, have
lined up behind the new authorities in Kiev. Most have their own
roots in the east, where Ukraine's mineral resources and
factories are mainly located.
In Donetsk, the newly appointed governor is Sergei Taruta, a
metals baron with tens of thousands of employees in the east.
By Tuesday he had yet to make his first appearance since
being awarded the job two days before. In an interview, he said
the pro-Russian demonstrations were organised by Moscow, lacked
genuine broad support and would soon fizzle out.
"I am absolutely convinced that the southeast, in its
majority, stands for the position of a united Ukraine. Law and
order will be restored," he told the weekly Zerkalo Nedeli
newspaper in Kiev. "The plotters will not succeed in achieving
their desired effect."
In Dnipropetrovsk, another eastern city that has seen
unrest, Kiev is counting on the clout of an even wealthier
oligarch. The new governor is billionaire industrialist Ihor
Kolomoyskiy, Ukraine's third richest man.
Shevchenko, the Kharkiv schoolteacher, compared Ukraine
since Yanukovich was deposed to a young child who would soon
grow out of its unruly behaviour.
"Of course it's weak and doesn't always make the right
decisions, but it will grow and flourish in time."
(Writing and additional reporting by Peter Graff in Kiev;
Editing by Will Waterman)