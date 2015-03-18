By Gabriela Baczynska
DONETSK, Ukraine, March 18
DONETSK, Ukraine, March 18 Fighting in east
Ukraine has interfered with water treatment, producing a foul
stench from the taps that aid workers say could bring health
risks.
"The water has gone bad," said Raisa Prilipko, head of a
Donetsk orphanage that gives shelter to 21 pre-school children.
"We remove sediment and boil water, we filter it to minimise any
risks to the children's' health."
The water supply system in the Donetsk region of east
Ukraine has suffered repeated damage during almost a year of
fighting between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed
separatist rebels that has killed more than 6,000 people.
The regional water company, Donbas Water, says it is still
safe to drink. The smell is a result of a shortage of
purification chemicals like chlorine, which have not arrived
from territory under Ukrainian government control and are being
used in smaller amounts than normal.
The International Rescue Committee, an aid organisation
looking into the water situation, said it believes the water may
no longer be chlorinated at all.
"I wouldn't drink it and I would not advise anyone to drink
it without further treatment," Bibi Lamond, the IRC's Senior
Environmental Health Coordinator, said earlier this week.
Bacteria numbers were bound to increase as temperatures were
warming, she added.
"In the last two weeks we've seen quite a substantial
deterioration in the turbidity of water and there is this very
strong fishy, earthy smell.... People are being quite heavily
impacted by this dramatic change in the quality of water."
The main filtering station for Donetsk, a rebel-held city
with a pre-war population of 1 million, has been out of order
since mid-January, Donbas Water says.
However, there has been anecdotal evidence of an
improvement, with the smell less overpowering in recent days.
A person familiar with the matter who declined to be
identified said chlorine supplies had started arriving under
strict security from Russia. This would be sensitive, because
Russian support for the rebel areas is a point of contention in
the war.
The utility's headquarters are located in Donetsk and 70
percent of its water usage is in rebel-held areas, but it also
serves government-held territory. Its water supply is fed from
open channels and pipes located mainly in territory held by the
Kiev government.
According to the company, eight of its workers have been
killed and 10 wounded in fighting as they ventured out to fix
damage to water infrastructure.