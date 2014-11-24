VIENNA Nov 24 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) increased its
investment in Ukraine to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billon) this
year, its president, Suma Chakrabarti, said on Monday.
Kiev is locked in a conflict with pro-Russian rebels in its
eastern regions and accuses Russia of military involvement.
Russia says it supports the rebel cause but denies accusations
it has sent in troops and armour to bolster the separatists.
"This year we'll be at about 1 billion euros of investment,"
from about half a billion in recent years, Chakrabarti told a
central bank conference in Vienna when asked about the EBRD's
Ukraine programme.
He said administrative bottlenecks and corruption were
slowing down disbursement of EBRD funds.
"We are backing the public sector. But my god things are
tough there. If you look at even with our 1 billion euro
investment this year, including the public sector, the public
sector projects like roads are not disbursing quickly enough
because the administrative capacity in many ministries is quite
weak still. There's a lot to do to fight corruption," he said.
Another area needing action in Ukraine was the banking
sector.
"The banking sector troubles me a lot. (There are) 170 banks
in Ukraine. Turkey, which has a larger economy than Ukraine, has
40 banks. I think Ukraine has a major consolidation,
recapitalisation exercise to go through and we'll be part of
that I'm sure," Chakrabarti said.
According to its website, the EBRD invested around 800
million euros in Ukraine in 2013. Chakrabarti did not say how
much the bank planned to invest next year.
Ukraine's economy is suffering as a result of the conflict
in the east and the government forecasts gross domestic product
will shrink by 4.5 percent next year, after a more than 7
percent decline this year, even though the country is receiving
billions of dollars of support from international lenders.
