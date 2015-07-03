KIEV, July 3 The head of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it plans to invest up
to around $1 billion in Ukraine this year, including in the gas
sector, provided real reforms are implemented.
Kiev has met long-standing requests from the International
Monetary Fund and other organisations to raise energy tariffs
and prune the crowded banking sector, but has moved slowly on
issues such as overhauling debt-laden Naftogaz and cleaning up
the judiciary and law enforcement.
The EBRD pumped a record $1.2 billion into Ukrainian
projects in 2014, but has invested only $100 million so far this
year, holding off until it is convinced of progress.
"Good laws in themselves are only really good if they're
enforced and implemented," EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti said
in an interview with foreign media in Kiev on Thursday.
"We're going to aim for (investment of) something getting
towards $1 billion ... but it's completely dependent on reform
implementation, so it could be less," he said.
He flagged the energy, banking and judicial sectors as areas
that required particular attention.
The EBRD, together with other international financial
institutions, is meeting the Ukrainian energy ministry next week
to discuss lending for gas supplies.
"Next week's discussions are crucial. After that we also
have to work out the reforms that are linked to this,"
Chakrabarti said.
If Ukraine meets the required targets, the amount the EBRD
will invest in the energy sector this year "will be a large part
of the ($1 billion) number," he said.
However, the government has yet to fulfil a promise to
break up the company into separate businesses managing gas
production, sales and supply.
It has closed more than 50 banks over the past 18 months,
but 114 are still in operation and Chakrabarti said Ukraine
"still has far too many banks which are in our view the personal
piggy-banks of oligarchs," adding it would be a "great thing" if
there were no more than 50.
As part of an IMF-led $40 billion bailout, Ukraine is trying
to get investors to write off some of its bonds, but talks have
soured, prompting Kiev to threaten to halt debt payments. Such a
moratorium would not affect the EBRD's work, Chakrabarti said.
"What does affect us, is the need for a macroeconomic
framework that is successful and the debt restructuring is part
of that, because Ukraine is over-indebted quite clearly and it
does need some relief," he said.
