KIEV, July 6 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it was considering
taking a significant minority stake in the loss-making Ukrainian
unit of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).
RBI has embarked on radical restructuring, scaling back in
central and eastern Europe (CEE) to strengthen its balance
sheet.
The EBRD's proposed investment in Raiffeisen Bank Aval,
Ukraine's second-largest Western-owned bank, "will send a strong
positive signal to the market during the period of severe
political and economic crisis in Ukraine", the EBRD said in
statement.
The Ukraine business lost 82 million euros in the first
quarter, coming under pressure from a broader banking crisis,
which has seen over 50 banks declared insolvent.
The central bank has asked banks to recapitalise after a 6.8
percent contraction in the economy and 50 percent slump in the
value of Ukraine's hryvnia currency last year prompted huge
deposit outflows.
