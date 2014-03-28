* Russia accounts for 25 pct of Ukrainian exports
* Price Ukraine pays for Russian gas to rise 80 pct
* Trade issues with Russia could spark social unrest in east
By Alessandra Prentice
KIEV, March 28 Smarting from Ukraine's U-turn
towards Europe, Russia is likely to employ every weapon in its
economic arsenal to ensure its neighbour's road to financial
recovery is as painful as possible, even when paved with
billions of dollars in Western aid.
Russia has "the right to use selective protective measures
against Ukraine if it creates a free trade zone with a third
government, or for example with the European Union," a Russian
economy ministry spokesman said in response to a question from
Reuters, citing the terms of a 2011 agreement.
He gave no details of what the measures might entail.
After months of anti-government protests and the overthrow
of a government blighted by corruption and economic
mismanagement, Ukraine is on the brink of bankruptcy, running
wide external deficits and a current account shortfall of over 9
percent of gross domestic product.
On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund threw a
financial lifeline, agreeing to stump up $14-18 billion as part
of a two-year bailout package in exchange for tough economic
reforms.
The deal, combined with Kiev's signing of a cooperation pact
linked to closer trade ties with the European Union, represents
a serious blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin's dream of
Ukraine joining a Eurasian Union of former Soviet states.
Moscow will not make it easy and Ukraine is already feeling
some consequences from its break with Russia.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday the price
the country would pay for Russian gas, which accounts for over
half of Ukrainian gas imports, would soar by almost 80 percent
from April 1 as the seizure of Crimea had rendered a cheaper gas
deal obsolete.
Russia's Gazprom has suggested a new conflict over
gas payments and supplies - like disputes in 2006 and 2009 that
halted supplies to Ukraine and onward to Europe - could break
out, though it added it had no interest in a resumption of such
disputes.
"The better off Ukraine is under the new government, the
more likely it will integrate into the West," said Nicu Popescu,
senior analyst at the EU Institute for Security Studies (EUISS).
"So disrupting the Ukrainian transition in political and
economic terms is probably Russia's primary foreign policy goal
in the foreseeable future."
Putin's annexation of Crimea, which Kiev and the West say is
illegitimate, is likely to push Ukraine's gross domestic product
(GDP) down by 5 percent in 2014, according to Simon Mandel, Vice
President for Emerging Europe at New York-based brokerage
Auerbach Grayson.
While the tens of thousands of Russian troops thought to be
massed on the border show no immediate sign of entering other
parts of Ukraine, Russia has already flexed its trade muscles to
upset the Western-backed Ukrainian recovery plan.
BLOOD AND SWEAT
Last year Putin showed he was prepared to wield restrictions
or bans on Ukrainian exports as punishment for attempts by the
country of 46 million to move out of Moscow's orbit.
With exports to Russia accounting for nearly a quarter of
Ukrainian external trade and contributing around 8 percent of
GDP, further moves could significantly inhibit the country's bid
for economic renaissance.
It would take a lot of "blood and sweat" for many Ukrainian
companies to withstand any Russian trade ban, Vice President of
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
Andras Simor told Reuters.
"They will need to be flexible if circumstances create a
need for adjustment," he said. "We will be there to try and help
them as much as possible."
Cementing Kiev's historic shift away from Russia, a
bilateral free-trade agreement between Ukraine and the European
Union is due to come into force later this year, and Russian
trade officials have expressed concerns over closer Ukrainian
association with the European bloc.
Russia's milk union has asked for a ban on Ukrainian dairy
products, and while no bans are in the works, imports from
Ukraine are being monitored closely, according to the assistant
to the head of Russia's veterinary oversight agency
Rosselkhoznadzor.
"There are no plans to impose restrictions on trade, but we
must be prepared for the fact that we will impose restrictions
if ... Ukraine is not able to fulfil its obligations due to the
political situation in the country," Rosselkhoznadzor's Alex
Alexeenko told Reuters.
Dairy products account for only a fraction of Ukraine's
sales to Russia, but all Ukrainian exporters will be anxiously
eyeing Russia's trade stance, particularly industrial producers
in the east.
Russia accounts for 13 percent of Ukraine's iron and steel
exports, and the political crisis has already hit shipments from
Ukrainian steelmakers this year.
Sales of rebar - a steel bar or mesh of steel wires
used in reinforced concrete - to the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS), a bloc of former Soviet states, fell 70 percent to
45,000 tonnes in January compared with the average monthly
export figure in the first half of 2013.
Russian steelmakers have aggressively lobbied their
government to implement measures to defend domestic producers
from Ukrainian imports.
A spokesman for Ukraine's largest steelmaker, Metinvest
, which controls about half of the country's steel
industry, said expanding its sales markets was a priority.
However, the steel industry has been battling low prices
ST-CRU-IDX and weaker demand for the past three years,
complicating potential diversification efforts.
"Tough competition on the international steel market makes
the chance of (steelmakers) expanding their export market
presence very low," Eavex Capital metals analyst Ivan Dzvinka
said in Kiev.
SOCIAL TENSIONS
The free-trade agreement (FTA) between Ukraine and the
European Union, due to be signed after a presidential election
on May 25, is unlikely to help many of Ukraine's industrial
producers whose output is focused on the Russian market.
Manufacturers of train carts and turbo engines, which
together account for 2.5 percent of Ukraine's total exports,
will be hit particularly hard.
"Re-orienting these industries to Europe would be nearly
impossible without very heavy investment, which means production
and exports could be lost in the short term," Nomura analysts
said in a note.
However, what Ukraine stands to gain from the EU trade
agreement could become apparent in the longer term as it aims to
help the country create new businesses and modern industries and
become a destination for European manufacture.
"The point of the FTA is not to make it possible for Ukraine
to export Soviet-era tractors to Europe. That's not going to
happen. But it could eventually lead to Ukraine becoming a
producer of Peugeots, Volkswagens, fridges or Nokia telephones,"
the EUISS's Popescu said.
With most of the country's heavy industry located in eastern
Ukraine, recently the focus of violent pro-Russian rallies, any
trade restrictions could also have political implications.
"Social tensions could rise if businesses are forced to cut
output, leaving people without salaries," said Lydia Shynkaruk
of Kiev's Institute of Economic Forecasting.
At the Red October factory in the eastern city of Kharkiv,
marketing manager Dmitry Laptev said the facility, which sells
70 percent of the brick factory machinery it produces to Russia,
was yet to experience any trouble with exports.
"The only issue would be if they completely shut the border
to all Ukrainian products, then that would hit us, of course. It
would hit everyone," he said, standing among rusting machinery
overshadowed by a Soviet mural with the slogan 'My factory is my
honour'.
