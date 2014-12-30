KIEV Dec 30 Ukraine expects to receive three
tranches of credit from the International Monetary Fund all at
the same time after a visit by the Fund next month, Central Bank
chief Valeria Gontareva said on Tuesday.
"Ukraine is counting on receiving three tranches immediately
following the IMF mission's visit in January," Gontareva told a
news conference. The Fund is due to visit Kiev from January 8.
Gontareva, replying to questions, also said currency
reserves, badly depleted by the cost of energy imports from
Russia and the separatist war in the east, could rise to at
least $15 billion next year thanks to IMF loans. Reserves were
at about $9.9 billion in November.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing By
Richard Balmforth)