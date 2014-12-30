KIEV Dec 30 Ukraine's central bank chief said on Tuesday that inflation may rise in 2015 to 17-18 pct from an earlier forecast of 13-14 pct due to an increase in energy tariffs at home.

"Because gas and electricity tariffs will be going up, we are revising the (inflation) forecast to up to 17-18 percent," Valeria Gonchareva told an end-of-year news conference.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)