* Pro-Western parties set to dominate parliament
* Poroshenko holds first coalition talks with PM Yatseniuk
* Obama says election "important milestone"
* Russia's Lavrov says Poroshenko must heal split in society
By Richard Balmforth and Timothy Heritage
KIEV, Oct 27 Pro-Western parties will dominate
Ukraine's parliament after an election handed President Petro
Poroshenko a mandate to end a separatist conflict and to steer
the country further away from Russia's orbit towards mainstream
Europe.
U.S. President Barack Obama hailed Sunday's election as "an
important milestone in Ukraine's democratic development" while
top European Union officials said on Monday it represented a
"victory of the people of Ukraine and of democracy".
But, reflecting the geopolitical struggle between Moscow and
the West over Ukraine's future, Russia's foreign minister
reacted cautiously, saying Moscow expected Poroshenko to form a
government that would heal the "split" in Ukrainian society.
Poroshenko began power-sharing talks with Prime Minister
Arseny Yatseniuk after their political groups led other
pro-Western forces committed to democratic reforms in sweeping
pro-Russian forces out of parliament.
"The main task is to quickly form a pro-European coalition
for carrying out agreements with the EU," Yatseniuk said at a
meeting with election observers.
International observers from the Organization for Security
and Cooperation in Europe gave a further lift to the pro-Western
Kiev leadership, saying Sunday's election had "largely upheld
democratic commitments" despite the conflict in the east.
It was "an amply contested election that offered voters real
choice and (had) a general respect for fundamental freedoms,"
Kent Harstedt, OSCE special coordinator, told a news conference.
After months of conflict and turmoil there was no euphoria
from Poroshenko's allies. He faces huge problems: Russia opposes
his plans to one day join the European Union, a ceasefire is
barely holding between government forces and pro-Russian
separatists in the east, and the economy is in dire straits.
Russian President Vladimir Putin can also still influence
events, as the main backer of the rebels in the east and through
Moscow's role as natural gas supplier to Ukraine and the EU. He
could also remove trade concessions from Kiev if it looks West.
But Poroshenko's immediate task is to cement an alliance
with Yatseniuk's People's Front, running neck and neck with his
bloc on about 21 percent support after more than two-thirds of
the votes on party lists were counted.
To secure a majority they are likely to turn to Samopomich
(Selfhelp), a like-minded party with 11 percent of votes, whose
leader Poroshenko also met on Monday. Final results for party
list voting and in single constituency seats are due on Oct. 30.
The tandem between the 49-year-old confectionery magnate
Poroshenko and the professorial Yatseniuk, who has gone out
ahead as an anti-Russian hawk in recent weeks, was emerging as a
relationship likely to dominate the new political scene.
Yatseniuk once called the prime minister's job "political
suicide" but, a favourite in the West, he could now keep the job
to oversee deep and possibly unpopular reforms.
RETURN OF NORMALCY
Poroshenko and his allies are trying to restore normalcy to
the sprawling country of 46 million and draw a line under a year
of upheaval that began with street demonstrations against
Poroshenko's pro-Russian predecessor, Viktor Yanukovich.
Yanukovich was overthrown in February in what Russia called
a "fascist coup" after he spurned a deal that would have
deepened ties with the EU. Moscow responded by swiftly seizing
and annexing the Crimea peninsula and backing the separatist
rebellions in which more than 3,700 people have been killed.
Moscow has also halted gas supplies to Ukraine in a row over
the price and unpaid bills, causing alarm in the EU which gets a
third of its gas needs from Russia, half of this via Ukraine.
Obama, in a statement, said the United States looked forward
to the quick formation "of a strong, inclusive government" in
Kiev and expressed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity
including the return of Crimea.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and
European Council chief Herman Van Rompuy, in a joint statement,
said they expected the Kiev leadership now to seek a "broad
national consensus" to intensify much-needed reforms.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a more downbeat
reaction, said Moscow hoped for the formation of a "constructive
government" to would solve social-economic problems, fulfil the
terms of peace talks and "not preserve the split in society".
The Kiev government says it is hoping for modest economic
growth next year after a 6 percent decline in 2014, but the
World Bank expects the economy to continue shrinking.
In line with measures agreed with the IMF, Yatseniuk's
government has cut budget expenditure and let the Ukrainian
hryvnia float. The currency has lost about 40 percent of its
value against the dollar since the start of the year.
The economic decline has been aggravated by the fighting in
the east, where two more Ukrainian soldiers were killed on
Sunday and shelling resumed on the edge of the rebel stronghold
of Donetsk on Monday despite a ceasefire. Despite the violence,
Poroshenko insists on a negotiated settlement.
Some allies of Yanukovich will be in parliament in the new
Opposition Bloc but communists will not be represented for the
first time since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
After months of beating back the separatists, Ukraine's
troops suffered setbacks in August, which Kiev and its Western
backers say was caused by Moscow sending armoured columns with
hundreds of troops to aid the rebels. Russia denied this.
Voting did not take place in areas held by the rebels or in
Crimea. Separatists in the east plan a rival vote on Nov. 2.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets,;
and Thomas Grove in Donetsk; Editing by Giles Elgood)