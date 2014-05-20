UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation eases as expected in mid-March

(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's inflation eased as expected in mid-March towards the center of the official target as food and fuel prices fell, government data showed on Wednesday, paving the way for a sharper interest rate cut by the central bank. Consumer prices rose 4.73 percent in the 12 months through mid-March, down from 5.02 percent in mid-February and close to the 4.5 percent target, statistics agency IBGE said. It is the lowest mid-month rate