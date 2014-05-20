Putin says will nominate cenbank chief Nabiullina for new term
MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.
MOSCOW May 20 Sunday's presidential election in Ukraine will deepen political divisions in the country if there is no end to hostilities and a "road map" to end the crisis is not implemented, a senior Russian official said on Tuesday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin also expressed concern about military operations in the east of the country, a reference to efforts by Kiev to regain control of key buildings taken over by pro-Russian separatist rebels.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.
LONDON, March 22 The dollar hit a four-month low against the safe-haven yen on Wednesday as a risk-off mood took hold across markets, with investors rethinking the "Trumpflation trade" that had pushed the greenback to a 14-year peak and stocks to record highs.
(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's inflation eased as expected in mid-March towards the center of the official target as food and fuel prices fell, government data showed on Wednesday, paving the way for a sharper interest rate cut by the central bank. Consumer prices rose 4.73 percent in the 12 months through mid-March, down from 5.02 percent in mid-February and close to the 4.5 percent target, statistics agency IBGE said. It is the lowest mid-month rate