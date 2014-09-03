MOSCOW, Sept 3 Ukrainian state electricity
company Ukrinterenergo said on Wednesday it had imposed limits
on electricity supplies for Crimean consumers due to a power
crisis on the mainland, threatening to cut all supplies if the
quotas were breached.
Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in March, still depends
on Ukraine for around 80 percent of its electricity supplies.
"If the limits are not adhered by the consumers of Crimea,
the company will be forced to completely turn off supply lines
to the peninsula," Ukrinterenergo said in a statement.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Alessandra Prentice; Editing by
Lidia Kelly)