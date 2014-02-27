MOSCOW Feb 27 Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's acting envoy in Kiev on Thursday and called for immediate consultations with Moscow following the seizure of the regional government and parliament buildings in Crimea.

It said in a written statement that the envoy, Andrei Vorobyov, had been handed a note requesting that Russian military based in the Crimean port of Sevastopol stay on base.

Russia recalled its ambassador from Kiev for consultations in Moscow after parliament stripped President Viktor Yanukovich of his powers on Saturday. The armed men in Crimea have raised the Russian flag over the regional government and parliament buildings, indicating they may be ethnic Russian separatists.