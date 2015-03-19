COLUMN-Trump cannot turn back time for ageing coal-fired power plants: Kemp
LONDON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to end "the war on coal" waged by the previous administration and help put coal miners back to work.
BRUSSELS, March 19 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to link lifting economic sanctions on Russia to the full implementation of a Ukraine ceasefire agreement, European Council President Donald Tusk announced.
EU leaders at a summit meeting in Brussels did not formally agree to extend the sanctions due to expire in July unless renewed. But the link to the Minsk agreement effectively extends sanctions until the end of the year because the accord sets a number of deadlines for the end of 2015.
"The duration of economic sanctions will be clearly linked to the full implementation of the Minsk agreement," Tusk told a news conference. "We have to maintain our sanctions until the Minsk agreement is fully implemented." (Reporting by Adrian Croft, Jan Strupczewski; editing by Paul Taylor)
LONDON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to end "the war on coal" waged by the previous administration and help put coal miners back to work.
* Switzlerland's Petrobras-linked seizures over $1 bln (Adds quotes from Swiss AG, updates seizure figure to $1.1 bln)
SARAJEVO, April 5 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it would lend up to 50 million euros ($53 million) to Serbian company Electrawinds K-Wind to help finance one of the Balkan country's first wind farms.