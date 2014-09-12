Sept 12 The European Union is ready to disburse
760 million euros ($985 million) of aid, part of a package of
direct loans, to Ukraine in the next month as long as certain
conditions are met, the head of its executive arm said on
Friday.
Two EU aid packages worth a total of 1.6 billion euros were
available to Ukraine, European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso said.
"Six hundred million euros have already been disbursed and
760 million euros can be disbursed in the next month, provided
some of the conditions are met, notably economic reforms and the
fight against corruption," he said in the text of a speech to be
delivered at a conference in Kiev.
The aid is part of a package announced in March to help the
shattered Ukrainian economy back on its feet.
(1 US dollar = 0.7715 euro)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)