BRUSSELS, July 23 The European Union should not
give Russia technical help to develop Arctic oil and gas fields
if Moscow does not help to defuse the Ukraine crisis, EU Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Wednesday.
"If they don't try for peace in the east of Ukraine ... If
they don't decisively try to do something to prevent escalation,
then there is no reason for us to help promote the growth of
their industry and develop new resources for gas and oil and
therefore to put this equipment on the list of sanctions,"
Oettinger told a news conference.
"The Russians see offshore oil and gas in the Arctic, for
example, as a good potential for the future. But this can only
be developed by hardware and software from the West, by drills
and ... equipment that their industry cannot supply."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Francesco Guarascio, editing by
Adrian Croft)