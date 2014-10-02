* Not the time to relinquish sanctions on Russia
* Lidegaard says agreement on 2030 goals will be hard
* Russia crisis should be "a game changer"
* EU leaders to meet this month on green energy policy
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 2 A European Union deal to cut
fuel use and increase renewable energy would be a better
punishment on Moscow than more sanctions as it would clearly
show the EU means to cut reliance on Russian gas, Denmark's
foreign minister said on Thursday.
In a telephone interview, Martin Lidegaard told Reuters it
was not the time to strengthen or weaken economic sanctions
imposed on Moscow by the EU over Russia's actions in Ukraine.
But Lidegaard said Moscow's seizure of Crimea and a gas row
between Ukraine and Russia should change the EU's energy
relationship with Russia once and for all.
EU climate and energy regulation for 2030 should serve as a
clear message that Europe was weaning itself off Russian fuel.
"Right now, I think the present regime is the right one. I
don't think we should relinquish it," Lidegaard said of EU
sanctions.
"But an ambitious climate and energy package that will
impact investment now, if everybody knows we are heading in
another direction, that would be a non-aggressive action, rather
than going for more sanctions right now. That would be the right
way to send a firm signal."
The European Commission, the EU executive, in January
outlined climate and energy policy for 2030 and a meeting of EU
leaders later this month will seek to get agreement on it from
the 28 EU member states.
Commission officials, speaking on condition of anonymity,
have said they expect an agreement on a goal to cut greenhouse
gas emissions by 40 percent compared with 1990 levels, to
increase energy savings to 30 percent compared with business as
usual and to increase the share of renewable energy to 27
percent of use. Some say this could be rounded to 30 percent.
Denmark is ranked as one of the more environmentally
ambitious member states and Lidegaard said he hoped for a deal,
but it would be difficult.
Poland, for instance, with its high dependency on
carbon-intensive coal, is still "probably the country having the
most difficulties," said Lidegaard, a former Danish energy
minister.
GAME CHANGER
But Lidegaard said the Russia-Ukraine crisis should focus
everyone's minds.
"Russia should be a game changer," he said. "I think it has
become very visible that our current dependency on Russia has a
price, a political price and a security price."
Russia has cut off supplies to Ukraine because of Ukraine's
unpaid gas bills and Gazprom has been varying the
amounts of gas it supplies to its EU customers.
The EU sanctions on Moscow target Russia's finance, defence
and energy sectors, but have carefully avoided touching physical
supplies of oil and gas.
The EU relies for about a third of its energy, while
Russia's state-controlled exporter Gazprom earns around $6
billion per month from selling gas to the EU.
The proposed EU goal to reduce energy use through measures
such as better building insulation would automatically cut
carbon emissions and curb reliance on Russian gas.
"Energy efficiency and renewables solve all our problems at
once," Lidegaard said.
For the medium term, he said gas had a role in "a beautiful
partnership" with renewables, which are intermittent and so at
times difficult to integrate into the energy system.
"I think gas is a stepping stone to replace coal and nuclear
over the next 10 to 20 years," he said, but added the gas must
come from a range of countries.
(Editing by David Evans)