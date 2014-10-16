BRUSSELS Oct 16 EU authorities should be ready
to intervene to secure gas supplies in the bloc in the event
that the crisis over Ukraine leads to a major disruption of
flows from Russia, the European Union's energy chief said on
Thursday.
Guenther Oettinger unveiled the results of "stress tests"
conducted across the 28 member states to work out how vulnerable
Europe is to a supply cut from Russia ahead of winter.
He stressed that the EU could cope with a gas supply cut if
its member states cooperated and allowed market forces to work
for as long as possible:
"If we work together, show solidarity and implement the
recommendations of this report, no household in the EU has to be
left out in the cold this winter," Oettinger said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Tom Koerkemeier)