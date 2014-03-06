(Repeats to widen distribution)
* Merkel, Poland's Tusk, Spain's Rajoy meet Tymoshenko
* Ukrainian politician urges strong EU action over Crimea
* Move follows EU steps to pressure Russia
By Andreas Rinke and John O'Donnell
DUBLIN, March 6 Ukraine may apply to become a
member of the European Union, the centre-right European People's
Party is set to declare on Friday, according to a draft
statement underscoring the determination of key European
capitals to back the country trying to fend off Russian
intervention.
The statement was drafted shortly before Ukrainian
politician Yulia Tymoshenko briefed a group of conservative
leaders including German chancellor Angela Merkel, Polish Prime
Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
about the crisis in her country.
If issued without change, it would send a strong signal of
defiance at Russia's intervention in Ukraine, said one person
familiar with its preparation. Another emphasised, however, that
the issue remained 'delicate'.
"To say this at this moment in time, when the country is
under threat of being annexed, shows that the place for Ukraine
is in the West and not in Russia. Although not legally new, it
is symbolically strong," said one person familiar with EPP
thinking, who asked not to be named.
The EPP is the strongest force in European politics. It is
the biggest single group with a dozen heads of state and
government in 28-member EU and the largest number of lawmakers
in the European Parliament.
In the statement seen by Reuters, entitled an emergency
resolution on Ukraine, the EPP said the law that envisaged
countries joining the European Union "refers to all European
states, including Ukraine, which has a European perspective, and
may apply to become a member of the Union."
Earlier on Thursday, EU leaders agreed to suspend visa and
investment talks with Russia in reaction to its seizure of
Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, and said they would freeze Russian
assets and withdraw from a G8 summit if Moscow does not reverse
course.
The action was more far-reaching than expected, spurred in
part by a decision of the parliament in Crimea, which has an
ethnic Russian majority and has effectively been seized by
Russian forces, to join Russia.
Speaking in Dublin at the meeting of EPP members, Tymoshenko
called for Europe to take strong action over Crimea's attempt to
join Russia, warning that otherwise Moscow would attempt to take
over the rest of Ukraine.
Tymoshenko, twice Ukrainian prime minister and one of the
favourites to become its next president, said Ukraine was too
weak to stand up to Moscow alone.
Speaking two weeks after she was released from prison
following the collapse of the government of former President
Viktor Yanukovich, she also said Ukraine still hoped to sign an
association agreement with the EU.
"I very much hope that before or after the presidential
elections (on May 25) we will sign an association agreement with
the European Union," she said.
Pro-Russian Yanukovich was toppled in February after three
months of protests triggered by his refusal to sign the
association agreement with the EU in November.
