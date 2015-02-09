BRUSSELS Feb 9 EU foreignf ministers approved
on Monday putting visa bans and asset freezes on more Ukrainian
separatists and Russians but will wait until Feb. 16 to
implement the measures to give peace efforts more time, French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said.
The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany will meet
in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday to try to broker a ceasefire in
eastern Ukraine.
"The principle of these sanctions remains but the
implementation will depend on results on the ground," Fabius
said. "We will see by Monday and see how the meeting in Minsk
went," he said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)