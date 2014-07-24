BRUSSELS, July 24 European Union countries are
considering tougher sanctions against Russia over its role in
the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the downing of the Malaysian
airliner that killed 298 people last week.
Ambassadors of the 28-nation bloc met on Thursday to discuss
options drafted by the executive European Commission, that could
be turned into legal measures and approved as early as next
week.
European foreign ministers expressed readiness to introduce
targeted measures against Moscow in areas of access to capital
markets, defence, dual use goods, and sensitive technologies,
including in the energy sector.
Following are the key points of a Commission options paper
that was the basis for the discussion:
CAPITAL MARKETS
* Russian banks with state ownership over 50 percent would
not be able to raise capital through new share or debt issues on
European Union's capital markets
* The ban would apply to debt, equity and other financial
instruments with maturity longer than 90 days issued by
state-run financial institutions after the ban enters into force
* The ban would include both primary and secondary markets
* The sanctions are expected to boost Russia's borrowing
costs, undermine public finances
* Russian government debt would not be part of the ban in
the initial stage. Syndicated loans would not to be covered by
the ban.
* A possible next step could be tied to other sanctions in
the package, prohibiting the purchase of bonds and equities from
companies operating in sectors that are subject to sanctions
(energy, defence).
* Newly issued Russian securities from the targeted entities
would be prohibited from listing on EU stock exchanges.
* In 2013, 47 percent of the bonds issued by Russian public
financial institutions were issued in the EU's financial markets
(7.5 billion euros out of a total of 15.8 billion euros).
ARMS EMBARGO
* The proposal envisages an embargo on trade in arms on the
entire defence sector.
* The embargo would be reversible.
* It is still open how to deal with prior contracts (such as
France's 2011 deal to build Mistral helicopter carriers).
DUAL-USE GOODS
* EU dual use goods exports to Russia amount to around 20
billion euros ($26.95 billion) per year.
* The proposal is to impose an export embargo for all dual
goods for military use, military end users or mixed end-users.
* Examples of the targeted goods include special materials,
some machine tools, high performance computers and electronics.
* Russia needs hi-tech system/products to develop some
of the most competitive and export-oriented sectors of its
economy, including energy and steel production.
RESTRICTIONS IN TECHNOLOGIES, GOODS TRADE
* There would be a system of prior authorization for the
sale, supply, transfer or export, directly or indirectly, of the
European technologies to Russia.
* Public authorities would deny export authorization of
pre-identified technologies destined for projects in deep sea
drilling, arctic exploration and shale oil.
* Gas-related projects would not be affected.
* The measure would negatively impact Russia by increasing
the cost of accessing to those services in alternative markets.
* EU exports of energy related technologies for
non-conventional oil and gas projects amount to about 150
million euros per year.
($1 = 0.7422 Euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Paul Taylor)