BRUSSELS, July 24 Ambassadors of European Union
countries will discuss on Thursday a European Commission
proposal to ban purchases of new shares or bonds issued by
Russian banks in the EU as part of new sanctions on Moscow over
its role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, an EU diplomat
said.
The Commission proposal, sent to European capitals last
night, does not however include a ban on purchases of Russian
government debt, the diplomat said.
The measure was signalled already on Tuesday by Polish
Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski after a meeting of EU foreign
ministers who discussed sharper sanctions against Moscow after
the downing of the Malaysian passenger plane over eastern
Ukraine by Russian-backed separatists last week.
Sikorski said on Tuesday that the ministers discussed
"sanctions regarding arms exports, access to our capital
markets, including the possibility of refinancing debt in the
public and private sector and Russian access to our technology
including the energy sector."
