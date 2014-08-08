UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Aug 8 Senior agricultural experts from all European Union countries will meet on Aug. 14 in Brussels to debate and analyse the impact of a Russian ban on EU food, the European Commission said on Friday.
Moscow banned most food imports from the West on Thursday in retaliation for U.S. and EU sanctions imposed over Russia's actions in Ukraine.
"In the current context, the most important is to react in a proportionate and rapid way should the situation arise," EU's Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos said in a statement.
The EU's executive arm was also establishing a task force to analyse the potential impacts sector by sector, and to assess how it can provide support. (Reporting by Martin Santa)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources