BRUSSELS May 13 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk urged Moscow on Tuesday not to use natural gas as a
new type of weapon against Ukraine.
"We are ready for a market-based approach and Russia is to
stop using natural gas as another, or a new type of Russian
weapon," Yatseniuk told a news conference with European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
Russia's Gazprom demanded a $1.66 billion
pre-payment from Ukraine for June gas deliveries on Tuesday,
saying the neighbouring country had only half its requirements
in storage to ensure a trouble-free winter.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Adrian Croft, Editing by
Martin Santa and Robin Emmott)