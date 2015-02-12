BRUSSELS Feb 12 the European Union will relaunch trilateral talks with Kiev and Moscow on supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine following Thursday's peace accord with Russia over Ukraine, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

At a news conference following an EU summit in Brussels, Juncker said negotiators would aim to avoid a repeat next winter of crisis talks required in recent months to maintain supplies to Ukraine, partly funded by EU money.

He also said the EU would launch a study of how the free trade relationship between the bloc and Ukraine, which was at the root of the confrontation with Moscow, could interact with the Russia-led Eurasian Union free trade area. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Paul Taylor)