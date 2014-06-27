BRUSSELS, June 27 Former Soviet republic Georgia
signed a free-trade and political cooperation agreement with the
European Union on Friday, marking a historic shift away from
Russia.
The accord falls short of full EU membership for Georgia but
offers deep economic integration and unfettered access to the
EU's 500 million citizens.
"The people of Georgia have chosen democracy, reforms and
the irreversible path of European integration," Georgia's Prime
Minister Irakli Garibashvili told EU leaders at a summit in
Brussels.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Justyna Pawlak)