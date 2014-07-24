BRUSSELS, July 24 The German government believes
the European Union could move to sanctions on sectors of the
Russian economy by the end of July unless Russia acts quickly to
defuse the crisis in eastern Ukraine, an EU source said on
Thursday.
German officials in Brussels have also briefed that Berlin
favours a time limit on how long new Russian sanctions should
last to provide an opportunity for relations to return to
normal, the source said.
EU ambassadors will discuss for the first time on Thursday
imposing sanctions on sectors of the Russian economy, known in
EU jargon as "stage three" of sanctions.
German officials said "the transition to stage three of
sanctions should follow seamlessly and can be expected by the
end of the month," the source said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Adrian Croft)