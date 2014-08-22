(Adds detail, background)
BRUSSELS Aug 22 Russia's decision to send a
convoy of aid trucks across the border into eastern Ukraine
without Kiev's consent or an escort of international observers
is a clear violation of Ukraine's border, the EU's foreign
policy chief's office said on Friday.
"This is a clear violation of the Ukrainian border. This
also goes counter to the previous arrangements reached between
Ukraine, Russia and the ICRC (International Committee of the Red
Cross)," Sebastien Brabant, spokesman for the European Union's
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, said.
"We urge Russia to reverse its decision."
Ukraine said Russia had launched a "direct invasion" of its
territory, while Moscow warned against any attempt to disrupt
the convoy which it said was a purely humanitarian operation.
The EU said it commended Kiev's restraint and readiness for
talks to avoid a further escalation of the crisis, adding
Russia's humanitarian assistance should be channelled in full
respect of international law and agreements with Ukraine.
"This notably entails sending all necessary details
concerning the aid and the provision of security guarantees for
the ICRC staff and vehicles for the entire duration of the
operation, since the ICRC does not accept armed escorts,"
Brabant added.
(Reporting by Martin Santa and Julia Fioretti; Editing by
Alison Williams)