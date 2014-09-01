* Italy's Mogherini says Putin's policy hurts Russians
* Criticism follows accusations of softness on Moscow
* Says calls for "statehood" may undermine Ukraine's future
* Putin: West should exercise "common sense" in sanctions
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Sept 1 The European Union's newly
nominated foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Russian
President Vladimir Putin's Ukraine policy had resulted in
economic sanctions that were hurting his own people.
Speaking in her first newspaper interview since being tapped
for the job on Saturday, Mogherini told Italy's Corriere della
Sera on Monday that sanctions remained "a tool" in brokering
what had to be a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine fighting.
"The point is whether the impact that the sanctions are
having on the Russian economy will change the rational behaviour
of the leadership," she said.
"At the moment, the Kremlin is acting against the interests
of its people."
On Sunday, EU leaders threatened Russia with more trade
sanctions if it failed to start reversing its actions in
Ukraine, asking officials to draw up a new list of measures that
could hit a range of sectors within the week.
The EU, along with the United States, first imposed
sanctions on Moscow in March for annexing Crimea, and imposed
trade restrictions on Russia's financial and oil industries
after a Malaysian airliner was shot down in July over separatist
territory in the Ukraine, killing nearly 300 people, most of
them Dutch.
Mogherini's comments, unusually blunt for the 41-year-old
who is currently Italy's foreign minister, come after critics to
her nomination said she may be soft on Moscow because of Italy's
dependence on Russian gas.
They also signal increased concern in Europe after Putin
called on Sunday for immediate talks on the "statehood" of
southern and eastern Ukraine.
Mogherini said Putin's statement could "further undermine
the territorial integrity, the very endurance of the country"
and accused the leader of being an unreliable diplomatic
counterpart.
"Putin has never respected the commitments he made in
several situations, in Geneva, in Normandy, in Berlin. He wasted
the chance to turn things around by influencing the separatists
after the shooting down of the Malaysian airplane. The distance
between commitments and concrete action has been enormous," she
said.
Putin said on Monday he hoped the West would exercise
"common sense" in weighing new sanctions, according to Russian
news agency Interfax.
"I hope that common sense will prevail and we will work in a
normal modern way, and that neither we nor our partners will
bear the costs of these mutual jabs," the agency reported him as
saying.
Moscow has responded to sanctions so far by banning the
import of most Western foodstuffs and shutting down McDonalds
restaurants.
The 41-year-old Mogherini's five-year appointment to take
over in Brussels for Britain's Catherine Ashton is subject to
approval by the European Parliament and she would not take her
post until November.
The Ukraine crisis erupted nine months ago when Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko's pro-Moscow predecessor rejected a
free trade deal from the EU, triggering a popular uprising in
which he was overthrown.
Moscow, denouncing the new Kiev government as "fascists" set
on harming the interests of Russia and Ukraine's large
Russian-speaking minority, seized and annexed Crimea and has
since been supportive of - Kiev says arming and funding - rebels
in the east of the country who have set up breakaway republics.
More than 2,000 people have been killed, with the toll
rising sharply since Poroshenko, elected in May, launched an
offensive that seemed close to smothering the rebellion before
Russian armour and troops began a counter-attack last week.
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by
Sophie Walker)