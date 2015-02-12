(Adds quotes)
BRUSSELS Feb 12 European Union foreign policy
chief Federica Mogherini said she did not expect EU leaders to
discuss sanctions on Russia at their summit on Thursday after a
Ukraine ceasefire was agreed in talks in Minsk.
Mogherini called the Minsk agreement important but not
definitive. "I don't think today we will discuss sanctions," she
told reporters after a meeting of Socialist leaders.
"We are now working ... to trigger all means at the EU's
disposal to facilitate the implementation of the agreements."
"We will discuss this today at the summit. There are some
crucial things that the EU can do from the moment when the
ceasefire will be in force on Sunday," she said, without giving
details.
On Monday, the EU delayed putting more Ukrainian separatists
and Russians on its sanctions list to give the Franco-German
peace plan for Ukraine time to work. It said the addition of new
names could be annulled if things went well in Minsk.
Mogherini said this issue would not be discussed on
Thursday. "Today the main issue under discussion will be how to
help widen the glimmer (of hope) ... to reach an effective
solution of the conflict. We should invest all our energies to
make sure that this glimmer can be consolidated."
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Adrian Croft,
editing by Robin Emmott and Barbara Lewis)