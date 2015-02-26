* West sees aid as way to counter Russian influence
By Robin Emmott and Anna Yukhananov
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON, Feb 26 Western powers are
preparing what they say may be their most potent weapon against
Moscow's interference in Ukraine - a multi billion dollar aid
package to rebuild a near-bankrupt state and realise the
European dream cherished by many Ukrainians.
There is just one problem: foreign governments and
international financing institutions are not willing to pour
money into a dysfunctional state. Only this week the businessman
brought in by the new authorities to clean up the tax service
was himself suspended pending a corruption inquiry.
Donors say the former Soviet republic, crippled by war and
corruption, is unable or unwilling even to identify how many
roads, power plants and schools its 45 million people need, let
alone meet new European standards for farms and factories.
"There's strong resistance because many people in various
ways benefited from the old, inefficient and largely corrupt
system," said Kalman Mizsei, the head of the EU's advisory
mission to Ukraine.
Ukraine is one of the world's most corrupt places, ranking
as 142 out of 175 in Transparency International's corruption
perception index. By some estimates, the shadow economy accounts
for up to 60 percent of economic output. [ID: nL5N0VQ3MF]
In a telling remark as he suspended tax chief Ihor Bilous on
Tuesday, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk complained that while
the agency's honesty improved after the Maidan protests ousted
the old regime it had gone back to working "like it always did".
Despite the zeal of President Petro Poroshenko and his new,
U.S.-born finance minister, stabilising the economy with the
help of the International Monetary Fund is only the start.
Beyond the finance ministry, where not only IMF but German,
Canadian and Polish experts help manage debt and the budget,
neglected government departments have few computers or staff
with language skills to communicate with foreign advisers.
"The public administration needed to run a state is simply
not there," said one Western donor consultant working in Kiev,
who described mid-level bureaucrats responsible for implementing
projects as "ineffective, demotivated and underpaid".
Another EU consultant described how he tried in December to
help a Ukrainian official establish how many state-funded
schools there were in the country. They never reached an answer.
The situation also risks being exacerbated by donors such as
the European Union, Norway and Canada who, wary of money being
misspent, insist on being seen as 'investors' seeking a
comprehensive 'roadmap' from Kiev before a donors conference can
be held in April.
"We have to avoid a bottomless pit. We want to have a
precise plan," said European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who is
responsible for the EU's neighbourhood policy. "I can't rely on
announcements that something will happen by 2015, 2016."
Asked by Reuters about overcoming corruption and modernising
the bureaucracy, Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko said
Kiev needed more time: "It's something that starts at the top
and has to permeate," she said. "It's a longer-term challenge."
A $65 BILLION OFFER?
Offers of assistance reflect the West's determination to
pull Ukraine out of Russia's sphere of influence and bring it
into the fold of European nations, encouraged by protesters who
toppled the pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovich a year ago.
How much money is available is not crystal clear. For budget
support, Ukraine has agreed a $17.5 billion programme with the
IMF, plus up to $7 billion from the European Union, the United
States and the World Bank. Ukraine also expects $15 billion to
come through debt restructuring.
Ukraine has received pledges of loans and loan guarantees
from the likes of the European Union, Switzerland, Japan and
Canada of some $10 billion. A donor conference in Kiev could
raise another $15 billion, the EU's Hahn has estimated - though
it is far from clear when donors might be ready to made pledges.
That figure cited by Hahn would give a total of $64.5
billion in aid, making it one of the world's largest
international assistance programmes in recent years.
Aid efforts are also linked to preparing Ukraine for a trade
agreement with the European Union, a deal that lies at the
centre of the stand-off with Russia because Moscow wanted Kiev
to join its Eurasian customs union.
Under that agreement, Ukraine will have to lift its
standards to sell its poultry, dairy and meat products to EU
consumers. The 500 million euros that the deal would save
Ukraine in cuts to EU import duties depend on those reforms.
But without some kind of breakthrough on how to spend the
money, officials say privately that the donor aid is wishful
thinking because development banks need projects to be proposed
to them, as well as to attract bids from companies for the work.
Investors have so far mostly come into Ukraine on only the
safest, private-sector projects, or municipal projects backed by
a city's budget.
"Ukraine needs to reform its judiciary. Companies dread
going to court in Ukraine," said an official at a development
bank. "The chances of them losing a case is 99 percent because
the judiciary is in the pocket of whoever is in power."
According to a new study by insurer Willis Group Holdings
and consultancy Oxford Analytica, firms are likely to
lose more money in Ukraine over a 10-year period than in
Venezuela. It is only a slightly safer bet than North Korea.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
