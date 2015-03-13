BRUSSELS, March 13 The European Union's 28
governments have not reached an agreement on renewing economic
sanctions on Russia that expire in July, a senior EU official
said on Friday.
EU leaders are due to discuss sanctions on Russia, imposed
over the Ukraine conflict, at a summit next week. Some EU member
states are pushing for a decision now on extending economic
sanctions on Russia due to expire in July.
"What will be the final point we will see in the Council
(summit) but I don't think there is unanimity at all for the
rollover of sanctions, the sanctions that are due in July," the
official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said.
A majority of member states will probably say discussion of
whether to renew the economic sanctions should wait until July,
he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)