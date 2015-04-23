* Ukraine and EU to hold summit in Kiev on Monday
* Energy security and trade talks on agenda
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, April 23 Ukraine will ask the European
Union next Monday to send experts to eastern Ukraine to carry
out missions ranging from removing mines to training police, its
ambassador in Brussels said on Thursday.
Kostiantyn Yelisieiev said Ukraine would raise the issue at
a Kiev summit between Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European
Council President Donald Tusk.
"We are of the view it is high time to go from theoretical
debates to practical discussion," he told reporters, adding that
Ukraine would suggest the EU send an assessment mission to
eastern Ukraine to look into a possible EU role.
He said Ukraine had proposed 15 different tasks that an EU
mission could carry out to support implementation of the Minsk
ceasefire agreements to end fighting between pro-Russian
separatists and Ukrainian armed forces.
An EU mission would complement the monitoring role of the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, he said,
suggesting it could help Ukraine regain control over its border
with Russia, de-mine parts of war-torn Donetsk and Luhansk
regions and help to train local police.
Russia has previously dismissed calls from Kiev for U.N.
peacekeepers to be deployed in east Ukraine.
Ukraine was looking into the idea of creating a joint
EU-Ukraine fraud investigation bureau to make sure EU funding
for Ukraine was well spent, Yelisieiev said.
An EU official said ceasefire monitoring was a job for the
OSCE but said the EU could look at other possible tasks. The EU
has already sent experts on police and justice reform to
Ukraine.
Also on the agenda for Monday will be energy security and
implementation of an EU-Ukraine free trade agreement.
Poroshenko signed the agreement in June 2014 but the EU and
Ukraine agreed last September to delay implementation until the
end of 2015 in a concession to Russia, which had complained its
industry would be hurt by the deal.
Yelisieiev said he understood Moscow now wanted to delay
implementation of the trade pact beyond the end of 2015. He said
Ukraine rejected any renegotiation of the agreement or any
further delay in implementation.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)