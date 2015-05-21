* EU holds summit with Ukraine and 5 other ex-Soviet states
* Last meeting in 2013 sparked Russia-Ukraine conflict
* Tusk rejects Moscow complaints, accuses it of intimidation
By Alastair Macdonald and Adrian Croft
RIGA, May 21 European Union leaders met six
ex-Soviet neighbours on Thursday in Riga, rejecting Russian
"bullying" in the 18 months since their last summit in a once
Kremlin-ruled EU capital sparked conflict in Ukraine.
"The European Union stays the course despite the
intimidation, the aggression, even the war, of the last year,"
said summit chair Donald Tusk. He dismissed Moscow's fear the EU
was wooing away its former vassals but accused it of "bullying"
them to make up for Russia's lack of attractions as an ally.
Yet a wariness among Europe's great powers about provoking
President Vladimir Putin has curbed ambition in Brussels and the
most pro-Western leaders of the six "Eastern Partnership"
countries could not entirely hide their disappointment at a lack
of firmer promises of eventual membership of the bloc.
Officials were still drafting a joint communique for Friday
that could satisfy all 34 delegations. That underscored what
diplomats call "differentiated" EU relations with neighbours who
include Ukraine and Georgia, which have seen fighting with
Russia, and Armenia and Belarus, more sympathetic to Putin.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko insisted he was not
disappointed with a draft joint statement that will reaffirm on
Friday only Kiev and others' "European aspirations". But he
stressed that the "perspective" of EU accession remained a goal.
Some of the EU's newer members in the east, regret that
caution. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel, herself brought up
in Communist East Germany, was clear, telling parliament in
Berlin before leaving: "We must not create false expectations."
EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said "they are not
ready, we are not ready", but added "the process is on its way".
The draft, seen by Reuters, renews an offer of visa-free
travel to the EU for Georgians and Ukrainians to match that
granted to Moldova last year. But Kiev and Tbilisi must still
make more reforms first as a quid pro quo.
Locked in a frozen border conflict since Soviet times,
Armenia and Azerbaijan will again be urged to settle. Despite
praise for his role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine,
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko did not breach an EU
travel ban to attend. Like the absent Azeri leader, he would
have faced some harsh words from the others about human rights.
In an exercise in EU linguistic gymnastics, participants may
also sign up to a condemnation of Russia's annexation of Crimea
from Ukraine while letting Armenia and Belarus stick to the
backing they gave Moscow in a U.N. vote on the issue last year.
However, Tusk, a former prime minister of Poland, did not
mince his words in condemning Moscow: "The Eastern Partnership
is not a beauty contest between Russia and the EU," he said.
"But ... beauty does count; if Russia were a bit softer,
more charming, more attractive, perhaps it wouldn't have to
compensate for its shortcomings by destructive, aggressive and
bullying tactics against its neighbours."
PAINFUL PAST
Pursuing a process it launched six years ago to offer trade
and aid in hopes of fostering stable democracies on its flank,
the EU was plunged into Europe's deepest crisis since the Cold
War when it offered Ukraine free trade at a summit in late 2013.
The 11th-hour refusal by Ukraine's then president to sign
the EU pact in Vilnius brought pro-Western protesters onto
Kiev's Maidan square. That led to a bloody revolt which Russia
denounced as a fascist coup and used to justify taking Crimea
and supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine.
EU officials take pains to stress achievements of the policy
and the summit draft calls for more economic cooperation and
efforts to improve energy, transport and network links.
As well as problems in the east, Merkel faced another to the
south when she and French President Francois Hollande met Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after dinner on Thursday, though
officials saw no breakthrough on Athens' talks with creditors.
Friday will also be a first chance for EU leaders to meet
British Prime Minister David Cameron since he was re-elected two
weeks ago, winning a mandate to reform London's ties with the EU
before putting its membership of the bloc to a referendum. His
EU partners said they want to hear Cameron's demands.
