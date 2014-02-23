LONDON Feb 23 The European Commission said on
Sunday it was ready to conclude a trade deal with Ukraine and
offer aid once a new government was formed, and that it believed
a deal was in both parties' interests and would be signed.
Ukraine's crisis began last year when President Viktor
Yanukovich turned away from a proposed European Union trade deal
in favour of closer ties with Russia, which promised to lend
Kiev $15 billion and reduce the price of gas.
"I believe that yes, they (the Ukrainians) are going to sign
that deal," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told Sky News
on Sunday in a television interview. "I don't know when. First
we need a government for that, and it has to take a democratic
decision and it has to be in a stable situation."
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and
Enlargement Commissioner Stefan Fuele also made clear the EU was
standing by to offer aid once the government was stable.
"When it will be clear what commitments it will be able to
accept, then we will be talking about weeks before it will be
clear what framework such economic and financial aid can have,"
Fuele said on a Czech Television talk show.
The trade deal could be concluded later, he said.
De Gucht stressed the trade deal was a separate issue from
membership in the 28-nation EU, however.
"We can and I think we should do it (the trade deal). It
doesn't mean they become a member of the EU. That's quite
something else."