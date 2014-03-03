* EU foreign ministers meet to discuss situation in Ukraine
By Justyna Pawlak and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, March 3 European Union foreign
ministers held out the threat of sanctions against Russia on
Monday if Moscow fails to withdraw its troops from Ukraine,
while offering to mediate between the two, alongside other
international bodies.
At talks on the Ukraine crisis in Brussels, they agreed no
deadlines or details about any punitive measures that could be
put in place against Russia, but leaders of the bloc's 28
nations will hold an emergency summit on Thursday and could take
further decisions.
The EU discussions were convened abruptly after Russian
President Vladimir Putin seized the Crimean peninsula and said
he had the right to invade Ukraine.
"We need to see a return to barracks by those troops that
have currently moved (from) where they have been staying," the
EU's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton told reporters after
the foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.
"There are serious concerns about overflights, about reports
of troops and armed personnel moving."
In Monday's talks, EU governments sought to strike a balance
between pressuring Moscow and finding a way to calm the
situation.
"We want the situation to de-escalate to the position the
troops had before this began," Ashton said.
Europe's approach leaves it at slight odds with the United
States, after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry threatened visa
bans, asset freezes and trade restrictions against Russia, which
he accused of 19th century behaviour in Ukraine.
Germany, France and Britain, the EU's most-powerful nations,
were advocating mediation, possibly via the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), while not ruling out
economic measures if Moscow does not cooperate.
"Crisis diplomacy is not a weakness but it will be more
important than ever to not fall into the abyss of military
escalation," German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
told reporters as he arrived in Brussels.
TWO FRONTS
The seizure of Crimea has created the greatest confrontation
between Russia and the West since the collapse of the Soviet
Union in 1991, an event Putin once described as the worst
geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.
France's foreign minister, Laurent Fabius, said France would
be pushing on two fronts: "There's the condemnation of Russian
intervention and then there's the need for mediation, for
dialogue," he said.
Radoslaw Sikorski, the foreign minister of Poland, a
neighbour of Ukraine, took a harsher stance.
"The EU is saying that it will revise its relations with
Russia if there is no de-escalation," he told reporters after
the meeting.
One possible measure mentioned by the EU ministers after
their meeting was a suspension of talks on visa issues with
Russia.
"In the absence of de-escalating steps by Russia, the EU
shall decide about consequences for bilateral relations between
the EU and Russia, for instance suspending bilateral talks ...
on visa matters ... and will consider further targeted
measures," they said in a statement.
Russia and the European Union have been discussing visa
cooperation since 2007, with Russia keen to have visa-free
access to the EU's member states. It is an issue raised at
nearly every meeting between Moscow and Brussels.
"Targeted measures means sanctions in normal language, visa
and financial sanctions," Sikorski said.
Ministers also considered the possibility of imposing an
arms embargo on Russia but after several hours of talks, no
decision was taken on the issue after some governments
expressed reservations.
Underlining the need for dialogue, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel spoke to Putin late on Sunday and suggested a
"fact-finding" mission to Ukraine, possibly led by the
Vienna-based OSCE, currently chaired by Switzerland.
The OSCE said it was ready to play a role.
EUROPE CAUTIOUS
Speaking to Merkel by telephone on Sunday, U.S. President
Barack Obama underscored the "complete illegitimacy" of Russia's
actions. A senior U.S. official said Obama would make the same
point to the leaders of Britain and Poland.
But many Europeans are concerned about pushing Putin too
far, mindful of their economic links with Russia, including a
heavy dependence on Moscow's gas and oil exports. There is also
concern about the time required for sanctions and the legal
hurdles that must be cleared.
European sanctions also require unanimity among the 28
member states, something that would be extremely difficult to
achieve when it comes to Russia, with some small countries, such
as Cyprus, having close ties to Moscow.
Moscow has said it is protecting the lives of Russian
citizens and speakers in Ukraine, and appears to be calculating
that the West cannot afford to risk a wider conflagration by
taking anything approaching military action.
Russia is the EU's biggest trading partner after the United
States and China, with 123 billion euros ($170 billion) of goods
exported there in 2012. It is also the EU's most important
single energy supplier, accounting for more than a quarter of
all EU consumption of oil and gas.
Relations between Brussels and Moscow have deteriorated over
the last year, with EU governments expressing anger over
Moscow's pressure on former Soviet republics hoping to forge
closer economic ties with Europe, including Ukraine.
Tensions reached new heights when Moscow persuaded Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovich to reject a trade deal with the EU
in November, a decision that sparked three months of mass
protests that ended with his overthrow.
(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Robin Emmott;
Editing by Will Waterman, Giles Elgood and Philippa Fletcher)