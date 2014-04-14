* More officials will be put under EU travel bans, asset
freezes
* Work nearly finished on possible more extensive sanctions
* EU could hold emergency summit next week to impose extra
sanctions
(Releads with decisions, adds quotes)
By Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft
LUXEMBOURG, April 14 The European Union agreed
on Monday to step up sanctions against Russia over Ukraine by
expanding a list of people targeted with asset freezes and visa
bans, and said the bloc could hold an emergency summit next week
to adopt further measures.
EU foreign ministers acted in response to a deepening of the
crisis in Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists ignored an
ultimatum on Monday to leave occupied government buildings in
the east of the country.
"We have agreed ... to expand the sanctions," British
Foreign Secretary William Hague told reporters after the meeting
in Luxembourg.
Over the next few days, EU officials will work on a list of
new names of people they believe played a role in violating
Ukraine's territorial integrity.
They will be added to a list of 33 Russian and Ukrainian
officials already under EU asset freezes or visa bans.
The ministers again held out the threat of imposing
farther-reaching sanctions on Russia, such as trade and
financial restrictions, if Moscow took further steps to
destabilise Ukraine.
The EU's executive Commission has almost finished work on
preparing those potential sanctions but officials left vague
exactly what Russia would have to do to trigger them.
Any further tightening of sanctions will likely depend, in
part, on the outcome of a meeting between the EU, the United
States, Russia and Ukraine planned for Geneva on Thursday.
"If it is necessary, there may be a meeting of heads of
state and government next week at European level, which may
adopt new sanctions," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius
told reporters. "The goal is to show firmness while keeping a
dialogue open," he said.
Hague said a decision on whether to hold an extra summit
would be taken by EU leaders and would "depend on how the
situation develops ... over the next few days".
UK ACCUSES RUSSIA
Hague earlier said there could be no doubt that Moscow was
behind the destabilisation of eastern Ukraine.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also pushed for
the sanctions list to be expanded.
But other governments were more cautious, underscoring
concerns in parts of Europe about antagonising a power with an
energy stranglehold over the bloc, and put their faith in
Thursday's talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote to European leaders
last week warning them Russia would cut natural gas supplies to
Ukraine if it did not pay its bills and said this could lead to
a reduction of onward deliveries to Europe.
The EU foreign ministers asked the European Commission to
reply to Putin "in order to agree on consultations with Russia
and Ukraine with a view to ensuring security of (gas) supply and
transit," they said in a statement.
Germany said the Geneva meeting could help calm tensions
even though the option of sanctions remained on the table.
Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg's foreign minister, said
sanctions wouldn't "resolve the problem".
"Our main task today is to do everything so that this
conference on Thursday in Geneva can take place and take place
in a calm atmosphere," he said.
The ministers agreed some steps to help Ukraine overcome its
deepening economic crisis, approving a package of nearly 500
million euros ($685 million) worth of trade benefits, which
include the removal of duties on a wide range of agricultural
goods, textiles and other imports, and approving a decision to
provide up to one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine.
Four Ukrainians were also added to a list of people targeted
with EU sanctions over misappropriation of state funds.
Ministers did not reach a firm decision on a possible EU
mission to train police and other law-enforcement officials in
Ukraine to help stabilise the country, as proposed by Britain,
Sweden and Poland, and supported by Germany.
(additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier, Luke Baker and
Barbara Lewis in Brussels; Editing by Giles Elgood, Philippa
Fletcher and Peter Graff)