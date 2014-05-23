* Toughest version of EU sanctions on Russia sees ban on oil
and gas imports
* Softer version includes restrictions on caviar, vodka,
furs, diamonds
* EU leaders to discuss Ukraine election and Russia at
summit on May 27
BRUSSELS, May 23 EU leaders will hold their
first detailed discussion next week of specific steps they can
take against Russia if Ukraine's elections are not free and
fair, including restrictions ranging from luxury goods imports
to an oil and gas ban.
A two-page document setting out three scenarios -
low-intensity, medium-intensity and high-intensity sanctions -
was circulated to member states last month and will form a basis
of discussion at a leaders' summit on May 27.
Under the first, low-intensity scenario, according to
details from the document provided to Reuters, the EU would
impose restrictions on imports of Russian luxury goods including
diamonds, precious metals, furs, vodka and caviar.
In terms of exports, the EU could restrict the sale of
fertilisers, chemicals, tyres and vessels to Russia, although
components for the steel and nuclear industry would be excluded.
There would also be restrictions on arms imports and exports.
At the toughest, high-intensity end of the scale, the EU is
considering capital-market restrictions, a potential prohibition
on new investment in Russia, the strict application of EU
regulatory rules on any Russian assets held in EU companies, and
ultimately a complete ban on imports of oil and gas from Russia.
Banning oil and gas would have a powerful impact on the
economy. The EU imports around 30 percent of its energy needs
from Russia at a total cost of about 130 billion euros in 2013,
according to European Commission figures. Several countries are
nearly entirely dependent on Russian energy.
The measures under consideration by the EU are what have
been dubbed "stage three" sanctions, following asset freezes and
travel bans on Russian and Ukrainian individuals - the first
step - and restrictions on some companies.
However, while the EU has repeatedly said it is prepared to
move to stage three sanctions if Russia destabilises eastern
Ukraine or interferes with presidential elections on May 25,
there is no unanimous backing for such a move.
Some countries with close trade and energy ties with Russia,
such as Italy, Greece and Germany, are worried about the
potential impact on their economies of stricter sanctions, and
others, such as Cyprus and Austria have close financial links.
Unless there is unanimous backing for stricter sanctions,
the EU will not be able to move ahead - a hurdle that has been
frustrating for the United States, which is keen for Europe to
move further in imposing restrictions on Moscow.
At their summit on Tuesday, leaders will discuss a list of
sanctions that combines elements from the low-intensity,
medium-intensity and high-intensity categories, one diplomat
said.
"A basket of concrete measures has already been prepared ...
and it takes measures from all three scenarios, including
sanctions in the financial, energy and arms sectors," said the
diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.
CAVIAR, ARMS AND OIL
The middle scenario laid out in the document includes
restrictions on trade and investment related to financial
services and on the free movement of capital, as well as an
import ban on coal, restrictions on maritime and road transport
and a pause in investment in the Russian energy sector.
Germany's Deutsche Bank said in a research note that Europe
could afford to impose tough sanctions on Russia, arguing that
the impact on GDP would not be excessively damaging.
"The Ukraine crisis and further sanctions will not be
inconsequential for the profile of the European recovery, but
when looking at the distribution of costs, it seems that the
West can afford to be tough towards Moscow," it said.
Even if sanctions force Russia's economy to contract by 10
percent, the impact on Germany - its largest EU trading partner
- would be minimal, knocking about 0.5 percentage points off
2014 growth, Deutsche Bank said.
Nonetheless, EU member states remain highly concerned about
the possible blowback from tough sanctions on Russia, and
diplomats have said they do not want to provoke another economic
crisis after years of debt turmoil.
That suggests that while sanctions will be a key topic at
Tuesday's summit, reaching a unanimous position on further tough
measures remains some way off and may never happen if Russia
steps back and Sunday's elections in Ukraine are calm.
(Reporting by Brussels newsroom; Editing by Giles Elgood)