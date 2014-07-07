* Names to be decided on Wednesday
* People, rather than companies, expected to be added to
list
* EU had set deadline for Ukraine rebels to meet conditions
(Adds details)
BRUSSELS, July 7 European Union governments have
agreed in principle to expand the list of people targeted with
asset freezes and travel bans over the Ukraine crisis, diplomats
said on Monday.
The number and names of those to be added to the sanctions
list will be decided at another meeting on Wednesday, an EU
diplomat said after the bloc's ambassadors discussed the
situation in Ukraine on Monday.
So far, the EU has imposed limited measures, targeting 61
people in Russia and Ukraine with asset freezes and travel bans,
as well as two energy companies in the Ukrainian peninsula of
Crimea, taken over by Moscow earlier this year.
More people, rather than companies, are expected to be added
to the list later this week, the diplomat said. Another diplomat
said the bulk of those added to the list would be separatists
from eastern Ukraine.
EU leaders warned at a June 27 summit that the bloc could
impose more sanctions on Moscow unless pro-Russian rebels wound
down the crisis in the east of the country within a few days.
They demanded that Ukrainian rebels agree to ceasefire
verification arrangements, return border checkpoints to Kiev
authorities, free hostages and launch serious talks on
implementing President Petro Poroshenko's peace plan.
Poroshenko decided a week ago to call off a patchy 10-day
ceasefire and to resume an offensive against pro-Moscow rebels
in eastern Ukraine.
The EU has hesitated about imposing hard-hitting trade
sanctions against Russia because of fears among some member
states about antagonizing their major energy supplier.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Toby
Chopra)