BRUSSELS, July 12 The European Union targeted
Ukrainian separatist leader Aleksandr Borodai and 10 other
rebels with travel bans and asset freezes on Saturday, avoiding
fresh sanctions on Russian business to avoid antagonising its
main energy supplier.
The EU said Borodai was "responsible for the separatist
'governmental' activities of the so-called 'government of the
Donetsk People's Republic'", referring to the city where the
military is fighting pro-Russian separatists.
Borodai, a 41-year-old Russian citizen, told a news
conference in May he was a political advisor who helped Russia's
annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in March and
then moved to eastern Ukraine to help separatists there. He
denies any links to Moscow.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by John Stonestreet)